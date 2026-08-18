Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection Day 4 (Photo Credit – YouTube)

Batwara 1947, starring Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, and Shabana Azmi, has turned out to be a sorry affair at the Indian box office. Since Sunny was coming off the grand success of Border 2, the film was expected to fare well, but unfortunately, it proved to be a major disappointment despite its merits. After an underwhelming opening weekend, the first Monday was expected to see below-par numbers coming in, and that’s exactly what happened. Keep reading for a detailed day 4 collection report!

How much did Batwara 1947 earn at the Indian box office in 4 days?

The Bollywood period drama has failed to generate buzz among audiences despite offering good content. The biggest reason for such a reception is said to be Sunny breaking his long-standing, aggressive, hyper-nationalist cinematic image. This shift in the image didn’t sit well with his large fan base, which had supported him during Gadar 2 and Border 2. Shockingly, shows across several centers were canceled due to low audience.

Backed by occupancy well below 15%, Batwara 1947 earned just 2 crore on the first Monday, day 4. Compared to the opening day of 5.25 crore, it’s a massive drop of 61.9% or 62%. Ideally, given a budget of 120 crore, the film should have maintained collections close to its opening-day numbers to give itself a chance to survive, but that didn’t happen. It clearly suggests that the audience has completely rejected it. Overall, the period drama has earned 27.15 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 32.05 crore gross.

Here’s the day-wise collection breakdown in India (net):

Day 1 – 5.25 crore

Day 2 – 12.65 crore

Day 3 – 7.25 crore

Day 4 – 2 crore

Total – 27.15 crore

A big blow for Sunny Deol

In the post-COVID era, Sunny Deol witnessed the resurgence of his stardom. His Gadar 2 was an all-time blockbuster, while Border 2 emerged as a big winner at the Indian box office. After such big money spinners, his Batwara 1947 was expected to do well, especially considering his reunion with director Rajkumar Santoshi. Shockingly, given the poor trending, it seems that the film will struggle to even hit the 50 crore mark. It’s definitely a big blow to Sunny’s box-office run, and hopefully, he’ll bounce back with his upcoming films.

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Check out the day-wise worldwide collection breakdown of Batwara 1947.

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