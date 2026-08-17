Will Batwara 1947 Enter Sunny Deol’s Top 5 Highest Grossing Films At The Worldwide Box Office? (Photo Credit: YouTube)

Sunny Deol has been synonymous with huge box office records, particularly when he plays a leading man in a massy period drama! However, his latest Independence Day release, director Rajkumar Santoshi’s Batwara 1947, has met with an extremely cold reception worldwide. In 3 days, the film has not been able to cross even the 40 crore mark!

Will Sunny Deol Get His New Fifth-Highest Grosser?

Currently, the fifth-highest-grossing film of Sunny Deol’s career globally is Yamla Pagla Deewana, which earned a worldwide gross of 88.72 crore! To achieve this spot, Sunny Deol’s latest partition drama has to earn more than 50 crore at the box office globally!

Batwara 1947 Worldwide Box Office

After completing its 3-day opening weekend run, the period drama has managed to collect just 35.19 crore gross worldwide. Overseas, Batwara 1947 could barely cross the 10 crore mark! With a massive budget of 120 crore, Batwara 1947 has struggled to draw audiences to theaters.

Currently sitting at a global gross of 35.19 crore, the film is trailing far behind Sunny Deol‘s top-tier grossers. Even to reach the fifth spot, it needs exactly 53.53 crore worldwide to cross the 88.72 crore mark set by Yamla Pagla Deewana.

Check out the top 5 highest-grossing films of Sunny Deol at the box office globally (Gross Collection Worldwide)

Gadar 2: 685.19 crore Border 2: 485.3 crore Gadar: 133.12 crore Jaat: 120.60 crore Yamla Pagla Deewana: 88.72 crore

Batwara 1947 Box Office Summary

Check out the breakdown of the partition drama at the box office after 3 days.

India Net Collection: 25.15 crore

India Gross Collection: 29.69 crore

Budget: 120 crore

Budget Recovery: 20.9%

Overseas Gross Collection: 10.04 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: 35.19 crore

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

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