Border 2, starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahaan Shetty in key roles, has finally arrived in theaters and has made a positive impression so far. Yes, reactions from the first shows are out, and they have been favorable so far. This ensures a solid start for the film at the Indian box office. Apart from a strong start, it is also looking to score high during the first weekend, and of course, on the big holiday of Republic Day. But will it be able to beat Pathaan’s record? Let’s discuss it below!

Border 2 is enjoying good hype

The Border sequel is riding on nostalgia, with Sunny Deol returning in a powerful role. Last time, when the veteran Bollywood actor returned in a strong role with a sequel to an iconic franchise (Gadar 2), theaters erupted, especially in the mass belts. Now, the same thing is likely to happen, and a glimpse of the same was seen through advance bookings.

Likely to explode on Republic Day

Today, on day 1, Border 2 might score in the north of 35 crore net at the Indian box office. This clearly indicates that on Republic Day, it will explode, most probably registering the biggest day of its domestic run. But the question stands – How far can it go? In the case of Gadar 2, we saw the film scoring a mammoth 55.4 crore net on the Independence Day holiday, despite facing a clash with OMG 2.

Border 2 puts Pathaan’s record in danger

For Border 2, there’s no competition, and it is enjoying a solo release. With a screen count of 4,800 and a show count of 17,000, the film can pull off an unbelievable score. So far, reactions have been good, and if the momentum remains the same till the weekend, the Sunny Deol starrer definitely has a chance of registering the record collection on the Republic Day holiday (day 4).

Currently, Pathaan holds the record for the highest Republic Day collection, scoring a mind-blowing 70.5 crore net. Backed by a patriotic flavor and nostalgia factor, the Border sequel can outshine Pathaan and score the biggest Republic Day at the Indian box office.

As we discussed Border 2’s possibility of making a record on the auspicious day, take a look at the top 5 scorers on Republic Day below:

Pathaan – 70.5 crores Fighter – 41.2 crores Padmaavat – 32 crores Sky Force – 31.6 crores Raees – 26.3 crores

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: The Raja Saab Box Office: After A Solid Start, Prabhas Starrer Earns Only 79.91 Crores In 13 Days

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News