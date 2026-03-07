The previous episode of General Hospital saw Josslyn seeking Jason and confronting him about snitching to Carly. Brennan called in a favor. Nathan leveled with Liesl, while Maxie made her feelings about the romance with Nathan clear to Lulu. And finally, Trina embraced an opportunity.

From romance and questions to interruptions and warnings, the fans have plenty to look forward to on the soap opera. Here’s what the audience can expect from the upcoming week on General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the popular daytime drama revolving around Port Charles.

General Hospital: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, March 9, 2026

The first episode of the week features Carly and Jason having it out. Maxie says too much. Is this about Lulu and Nathan? Brennan issues a warning. But to whom? Willow receives marching orders from Sidwell. Will she listen or rebel? Charlotte’s eavesdropping pays off. What has she found out?

Tuesday, March 10, 2026

Jason and Britt strategize. Will they be able to forge a plan? When Nina is cornered, how will she react? Marco panics. Is this about Sidwell or Lucas? Alexis makes a plea. But to whom and why? Meanwhile, Kristina interrupts Michael and Jacinda. Has she got something to share with either of them?

Wednesday, March 11, 2026

Dante and Elizabeth find common ground. Is this the start of a brand-new connection? Alexis questions Sonny. Is this about Michael or Justine? On the other hand, Justine plays it cool while Cody is insistent. Is the latter regarding Molly? Lulu confides in Tracy. Is this about Nathan and Maxie?

Thursday, March 12, 2026

Maxie demands answers. Is this from Nathan? Lulu seeks Carly’s advice. Will she listen to what she has to say? Britt voices her gratitude. Is this for Jason? Valentin ponders an offer. Elsewhere, Dante and Cody catch up.

Friday, March 13, 2026

The final episode of the week features Chase making a request. But to whom? Dante brings news to Elizabeth. What is this about? Portia is about to receive a shocking revelation. Is this about her pregnancy? Jordan’s secret isn’t safe. And then last but definitely not least, Gio has a good heart-to-heart with Sonny.

