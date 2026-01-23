James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash continues to dominate domestic and international theaters more than a month after its release. Since arriving in cinemas on December 19 last year, the action-fantasy blockbuster has maintained a rare level of daily consistency in the United States, pulling in more than a million dollars every single day. The steady flow of revenue has now put the film within touching distance of Disney’s billion-dollar animated sequel, Zootopia 2, in the domestic market.

Avatar: Fire And Ash Box Office Collection So Far

Produced on a massive $400 million budget, Avatar: Fire and Ash has already crossed $1.3 billion worldwide. According to Box Office Mojo, domestic markets account for $370.6 million of that total, while international territories are bringing it closer to the billion-dollar mark. Overseas response has once again confirmed the franchise’s global appeal, particularly across Asia and Europe. Weekend performance has also remained solid throughout the run, with the film comfortably earning more than a million dollars on every weekend so far.

Avatar: Fire and Ash Box Office Summary

North America – $370.6 million

International – $959.8 million

Total – $1.3 billion

The movie carried its impressive domestic run this week as well, with $3.4 million on MLK Day, followed by $1.5 million on Tuesday and another $1 million on Wednesday.

Avatar Fire and Ash vs Zootopia 2 Domestic Box Office

With domestic earnings still flowing at this level, Avatar: Fire and Ash is now positioned to move past Zootopia 2 in the coming days.

Zootopia 2 currently stands at an impressive $1.7 billion worldwide, with a $395.2 million domestic tally. The animated sequel is gradually nearing the final phase of its US run, even though it remains available in 3,100 theaters. The domestic difference between the two films now stands at around 6.2%, a margin that Fire and Ash is expected to close by next weekend if current trends hold. The comparison highlights how Cameron’s film has quietly built its run rather than relying on a front-loaded opening.

Avatar: Fire And Ash Critical Reception & Audience Response

Among the Avatar films, Fire and Ash is the weakest entry, with a 66% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Audience response tells a different story, with a popcornmeter score of 90%, showing strong viewer approval. This audience support has translated directly into ticket sales, keeping the film’s box-office story blossoming well beyond its opening weeks.

