Following its recent Golden Globe win, Josh Safdie’s sports comedy-drama Marty Supreme has emerged as a major awards-season contender. The film picked up an impressive nine nominations at the 2026 Oscars, with Timothée Chalamet positioned as a serious frontrunner in the Best Actor race.

After completing four weeks in theaters, the widely acclaimed title is expected to see another surge in momentum, especially with its upcoming IMAX release on January 30, 2026. On top of that, its strong Oscar performance is likely to push it even higher on the box office charts as audiences flock in to catch one of the season’s best-rated and most talked-about films. Marty Supreme is now closing in on three major box office milestones. Read on to find out what they are.

1. Marty Supreme Set To Enter The $100 Million Club Worldwide

With a current worldwide total of $99.6 million, the widely acclaimed sports comedy-drama is now just inches away from crossing the coveted $100 million mark at the global box office. At this stage, it’s only a matter of time before Marty Supreme closes the small $400K gap, hits the milestone, and adds another achievement to its theatrical run.

Marty Supreme – Box Office Summary

North America: $80.8 million

International: $18.8 million

Worldwide: $99.6 million

2. Marty Supreme Poised To Break Into 2025’s Top 50 Worldwide

The Oscar-nominated sports film ranks as the 51st highest-grossing title of 2025 worldwide, as per Box Office Mojo. To break into the Top 50, Marty Supreme needs to surpass the current #50 title – Liam Neeson’s action-comedy The Naked Gun, which has grossed $102.1 million globally.

This target appears to be well within reach, as Marty Supreme now needs to earn around $2.5 million more worldwide to enter 2025’s Top 50. Given its current pace, it should achieve the milestone within the next few days.

3. Marty Supreme Nearing 2025’s Top 25 North America Chart

On the domestic box office front, Marty Supreme is also close to moving up by one spot. At the moment, it is trailing just behind The Bad Guys 2, which has earned $82.6 million in North America. With Marty Supreme sitting only around $1.8 million below that total, it is expected to overtake the film soon. Once it does, the Timothée Chalamet starrer will enter the top 25 highest-grossing films of 2025 in domestic earnings.

What’s Marty Supreme All About?

Set in 1950s New York City, the sports comedy-drama follows a gifted table tennis player, Marty Mauser (Timothée Chalamet), and his pursuit to become a champion. The lead character is inspired by the life of Marty Reisman, a legendary American table tennis champion who rose to prominence in the 1950s.

Marty Supreme – Trailer

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: The Housemaid Worldwide Box Office: Where It Ranks Among Sydney Sweeney’s Last 5 Theatrical Releases

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News