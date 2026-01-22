Although Zootopia (2016) enjoyed a stellar box office run and crossed the $1 billion mark worldwide, few would have imagined that Zootopia 2 (2025) would outgross it by such a huge margin. With a current global total of $1.711 billion, the Disney sequel now ranks as the 9th highest-grossing film of all time worldwide and the second-highest-grossing title of 2025 worldwide, trailing only behind Ne Zha 2’s $2.260 billion total.

At the domestic box office, the animated blockbuster has already earned $394.9 million and is expected to cross the $400 million milestone this weekend. At the same time, it is also on track to surpass Frozen’s $400.1 million haul, becoming the 12th highest-grossing animated film of all time in North America. If the film maintains its current momentum, it could potentially finish its North American run at around $420 million, as per trade analyst Luiz Fernando.

As of now, Zootopia 2 sits at No. 3 among the highest-grossing films of 2025 in North America, as per Box Office Mojo. It needs to earn less than $30 million to surpass Lilo & Stitch and reach the No. 2 position domestically.

Zootopia 2 vs. Lilo & Stitch – Box Office Comparison

Let’s take a look at how Zootopia 2 stacks up against Lilo & Stitch at the box office, based on data from Box Office Mojo.

Zootopia 2 – Box Office Summary

North America: $394.9 million

International: $1.316 billion

Worldwide: $1.711 billion

Lilo & Stitch – Box Office Summary

North America: $423.8 million

International: $614.2 million

Worldwide: $1.038 billion

Based on the above numbers, Zootopia 2 is currently trailing Lilo & Stitch by approximately $28.9 million at the North American box office. However, with momentum still on its side, the Disney sequel could close the gap and potentially overtake Lilo & Stitch before its theatrical run ends. The final outcome should become clear over the coming weeks.

What’s Zootopia 2 All About?

Directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard, the animated buddy-cop comedy is set in the city of Zootopia, where anthropomorphic animals live in harmony. In the sequel, Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman) reunite as police partners to investigate a new threat that endangers Zootopia’s fragile peace.

