TVF has always been the gold standard for relatability. From the dusty lanes of Old Rajinder Nagar Aspirants to the high-pressure hostel rooms of Kota Factory, the show has captured the heartbeat of a million dreamers and students of this country who prepare and struggle for competitive exams and National Universities! But looking at the trailer for Aspirants Season 3, I can’t help but doubt if the original emotional connection from these shows is suffocating under the weight of drama.

The trailer picks up with our trio – Abhilash (Naveen Kasturia), Guri (Shivankit Singh Parihar), and SK (Abhash Jhunjhunwala) – now deeply involved in their professional lives. But the central conflict this time isn’t a moral crisis or friendship bond going sour – it’s a Hindi Medium VS English Medium face-off, along with Sandeep Bhaiya turning the villain with a motive!

Abhilash, the DM, finds himself at loggerheads with his once-mentor, Sandeep Bhaiya (Sunny Hinduja), who was the soul of this franchise in the first season. He represented the failed aspirant who never lost his dignity.

However, Aspirants Season 3 trailer paints him in a surprisingly dark light. He seems to have escalated from a struggling underdog to a borderline antagonist, fueled by a grudge against Abhilash. While character evolution is good, this villainous shift feels a bit dramatic. And I am not sure if we are supposed to root for him or fear him?

Apart from the personal yet professional fight, DM Sahab faces another antagonist coming from the past of the UPSC preparation corridors, bringing a new character who taps the Hindi Medium VS English Medium struggle in the administrative services! This is where the trailer feels most shaky.

While the struggle of Hindi medium students is a very real, systemic issue, the show attempts to tap into the linguistic divide with heated shouting matches, and I will show you attitudes that seem very childish. In fact, this medium war feels like a very forced narrative!

The show that started as a raw look at student life now feels like a typical Ego vs. Ego administrative drama layered with friendship struggles! Not sure if Aspirants Season 3 is trying too hard to stay relevant? Maybe. The trailer suggests a season that is high on drama but potentially low on the soul that made us fall in love with Abhilash and Sandeep Bhaiya in the first place. However, I will still place my bets on this one since TVF has claimed its lost charm with Hello Bachhon!

