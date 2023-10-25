Aspirants Season 2 Review: Star Rating:

Cast: Naveen Kasturia, Shivankit Singh Parihar, Abhilash Thapliyal, Sunny Hinduja, Namita Dubey, Tengam Celine, and ensemble.

Creator: Arunabh Kumar & Deepesh Sumitra Jagdish.

Director: Apoorv Singh Karki.

Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video.

Language: Hindi (with subtitles)

Runtime: 5 Episodes Around 45 Minutes Each.

Aspirants Season 2 Review: What’s It About:

So the three have now moved on from a tiff they had. After a year, Abhilash is back to give his fifth attempt. Guri and SK are both prepping too but not in touch with Abhi. In the present time, Abhilash is a District Magistrate whom Sandeep Bhaiya now reports as an Assistant Labour Commissioner. The war of ideologies between Sandeep and Abhilash dominates the second season.

Aspirants Season 2 Review: Script Analysis:

TVF’s content exists in its own realm. The Mishra’s from Gullak are not touched by the darkness of this world. Mikesh and Tanya never really saw the deadly side of a relationship. The Tripling always had a solution waiting on the back door even before the problem was introduced. And we never complained because the content was fresh and entertaining, and we were even ready to suspend our disbelief. But what happens when a show finally comes close to the societal evil and is touched by them but they end up ignoring them? Aspirants Season 2.

Created by Arunabh Kumar and Deepesh Sumitra Jagdish, minus Shreyansh Pandey (he was probably busy making Permanent Roommates Season 3), Aspirants Season 2 sticks to its grammar of jumping timelines and showing flashbacks of the time of this trio and people around them were in the old Rajendra Nagar preparing for competitive exams. This helps keep us hooked yet again because this time around the makers try to blend the learnings and life lessons. This season is more of Abhilash and Sandeep. Two men, one who thinks with his mind and is okay telling people to leave their houses because he feels a country is made of land and not people. And another who has a heart and it beats for these people who are suffering.

Around them is the gang who have moved on six years later and now have their own gigs, and problems. It all blend well into each other quite organically because there is ease in how these actors share the bonds between each other. Everyone is living a life that doesn’t look like it was first written on paper, and fuelling Sandeep and Abhilash. Season 2 focuses on how the one we saw as the hero of this world is actually a person who can go against his closest people without even blinking an eyelid. And Sandeep Bhaiya becomes the saviour who is fighting the bad. But it is in the climax that the writers decided to introduce drama straight out of an average Telugu masala film.

Aspirants season 2 when it enters conversation around politics, politicians, funds, policies, and suffering people, it literally hops over them as swiftly as they can because they don’t want to put out a political opinion. Protesting villagers are given a speech that explains to them how to build a nation in return for literally giving up their houses. The episode ends with a frame that depicts Abhilash has achieved something. No one talks of caste, class, corruption, inequality, and lack of infrastructure in government offices. A character from the northern part of India is introduced but never really given screen space to explain what she must have gone through in Delhi easily a decade ago from now.

Aspirants Season 2 Review: Star Performance:

Naveen Kasturia is a great performer and the way he has sunk his teeth into Abhilash is interesting because his mannerisms are perfect and even the transitions from the past to present never really show any glitch. He doesn’t have to do much to give a great skin. At least visibly.

Sunny Hinduja brings the emotional aspect to the season and is too good at it. He sees the castle of everything he believed in collapsing in front of his eyes. He brings out that pain very well. Shivankit Singh Parihar continues a good character and his arc gets even more interesting. Abhishek Thapliyal, though doesn’t get a very satisfying arc. He is mostly third-wheeling and is ignored.

Namita Dubey Is impressive as Dhairya, but the show needs to use the potential of the women involved at this point. She cannot just be a sacrificing wife. She has to have a voice beyond the men around her.

Aspirants Season 2 Review: Direction & Music:

Apoorv Singh Kharki knows what is to be shown and what can stay out of the frame. He has successfully made shows that are visually stunning and have moved the audience. Aspirants season 2 also does that in parts but not entirely. The way the show goes into a full bird’s eye view mode multiple times is very much visible and it is not really a good way to ignore plot lines that should have been explored.

The music this time around doesn’t create any dent because Dhaga has set a benchmark and there is nothing here that can even touch it.

Aspirants Season 2 Review: Last Words:

Aspirants season 2 is a very interesting upgrade but then it also chooses to ignore things that should have been addressed.

