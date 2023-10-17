Permanent Roommates Season 3 Review: Star Rating:

Cast: Sumeet Vyas, Nidhi Singh, Sheeba Chaddha, Deepak Kumar Mishra, Shishir Sharma, Ayesha Raza Mishra, Sachin Pilgaonkar, and ensemble.

Creator: Arunabh Kumar.

Director: Shreyansh Pandey.

Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video.

Language: Hindi (with subtitles).

Runtime: 5 Episodes Around 40 Minutes Each.

Permanent Roommates Season 3 Review: What’s It About:

After overcoming the life-altering tragedy in season 2, Tanya (Nidhi) and Mikesh (Sumeet) are now busy spending their lives with each other until one day when Tanya’s office best friend decides to move abroad, and the bee stings her too. Mikesh has a baggage that he hasn’t shared with anyone for a long time and the outburst becomes the highlight of the third season of Permanent Roommates Season 3.

Permanent Roommates Season 3 Review: Script Analysis:



Firsts are always special. Permanent Roommates opened doors for streaming in a way no one was aware of until then. The daily soap opera audience realised that shows with limited episodes could be made and consumed. People on the screen can resemble us and don’t turn into insects or travel to the moon on a bike. Their problems are as generic as ours but are still entertaining. Then there was this adorable but real couple talking about a live-in relationship in a country that was still getting used to the term. Their love spoke volumes, and their authenticity made us shed a tear or two. I was living with the final frame of season 2 where Miky and Tanu were role-playing their ice-cream marriage while sitting on their knees for almost eight years now.

We did not realise but Permanent Roommates became a soft culture ambassador of hoards of shows that came after it, but we always craved the first. And now that Arunabh Kumar partnering with Amazon Prime Video to bring the season 3 and makes sure he is not making it just to cash in on the demand, you know you invested all that anticipation in the very right thing. Written by a completely new team of writers including Shreya Srivastava, and Vaibhav Suman, and created by Kumar, based on Biswapati Sarkar’s characters, Permanent Roommates 3 invites you for a couple-drama that you of course expected but ends up giving you something much more than that.

To begin with, the trailer did no justice to what’s in, and do not build your expectations based on it. The season 3 takes no time to establish itself. Tanya and Mikesh have now spent a better chunk with each other and have decorated an entire space for themselves. They have a mundane life with every second cab driver knowing them and are so predictable to each other that they don’t even blink before guessing what the other person is about to do. A thunderbolt hits them when Tanya decides she wants them to move abroad.

Now, until this point Permanent Roommates is Permanent Roommates but something has changed. While the transition is not smooth and borderline abrupt, what lies on the other side is what wins the heart. The new perspective that the two writers bring is to dive into Mikesh’s head. A man who only knows smiling wide and trying to make everyone around him happy at the cost of his hard work. He must be a man-child at places, but he is also a man who respects women. But did anybody ask him whether he has his lows or not? The season 3 does just that and more. It dives into the head of a man who was not given the space to cry at his father’s funeral, a guy who is scared of losing his loved ones, the guy who the world thinks is happy and can have no sad day.

The weightage belongs to this storyline and Sheeba Chaddha as mother is written to perfection. But her dynamics with Sachin Pilgaonkar’s Venkat aren’t explored till a point where they matter together and it should have. The spotlight is less on Tanu and more on Miky, but that explains the fact that season 2 was about her.

Permanent Roommates Season 3 Review: Star Performance:

Sheeba Chaddha like I said, owns my heart. A lady consistently gives terrific performances regardless of the material around her. She is a woman who is trying to process with time and also re-establish herself after losing her husband who made all the decisions for her. Her grief has fuelled her to be braver and Sheeba only has to do a little to make this beautiful character work.

Sumeet Vyas is Mikesh and everything else he does is secondary. For someone like me who has interacted with the writer-actor in real life, you know Mikesh doesn’t come organically to him, there’s a lot of effort and he doesn’t let that reflect on his performance. We see Mikesh being vulnerable for the first time and that scene indeed moved me.

Nidhi Singh as Tanya is a good performer. It is surprising how she still continues her tone the same even after all these years. Almost a decade has passed. Deepak Kumar Mishra is brilliant and FYI also the writer of the first season.

Permanent Roommates Season 3 Review: Direction & Music:

Shreyansh Pandey (Gullak) uses the clever route and does not really try to experiment or change the method of direction this show has adapted in the last two seasons. Even eight years and a good hike in production budget later, nothing looks out of context or vibe. I wish the space Tanya and Mikesh built could have been explored more. Like making the house a character from the very beginning of the season.

While not all songs land for me, one particular track that is stuck in my mind and is on a loop while I write this review is Bataa, sung & written by Osho Jain and composed by Yash Chauhan & Avinash Chouhan. Maybe the album might grow on me in the coming days but we have seen much better gems coming out of the TVF mill.

Permanent Roommates Season 3 Review: Last Words:

Just like many potent shows from the TVF bank, Permanent Roommates Season 3 needs no reviews. If you have waited for a decade none can stop you. But hear me out, go for it, you will be rewarded for sure.

