I remember two decades ago, when Sajid Khan arrived with Heyy Babyy; it was such a fresh concept, with fathers taking care of a child. But the territory remained unexplored over the years. Now, Netflix has yet again dared to back one such project, and the trailer of Single Papa featuring Kunal Kemmu seems to have its heart in the right place!

The trailer immediately sets the stage: Kemmu is the charming, slightly lost single father trying to balance the act of being a responsible single dad, while he himself is on the journey to adulting, trying to shed the boyish charm and antics and turn into a sensible man.

The real fun for Single Papa begins with the family – Ayesha Raza plays his mother, Manoj Pahwa plays the father, and Prajakta Koli plays the sister. But will the Gehlot family help Gaurav turn into an adult bearing his responsibilities as a single Father from the premise of the entire web series?

Neha Dhupia’s appearance, vowing to make sure Gaurav Gehlot’s parenting vows remain unfulfilled, is a twist I was not expecting, and it adds the intrigue this trailer needed! We have generally seen Kunal Kemmu sharing videos of himself with his daughter Inaaya, and he seems too comfortable in this role.

The trailer adds a fantastic ensemble chemistry, especially between Kunal Kemmu and Ayesha Raza Khan‘s mother-son bond as the family together tries to turn sane and sensible enough to carry the responsibility of a child.

Single Papa trailer cracks comic punches and keeps the humor light, but it is clearly setting the emotional stakes for the show, promising a light-hearted yet emotional family drama.

it promises a perfect blend of laugh-out-loud moments and genuine heart.

Moreover, it is always fun to watch Kunal Kemmu, and I have a newfound love for him ever since I watched his single Loche. I am already loving Single Papa’s vibe and energy and it promises a good binge.

Check out the trailer of the show here.

Advertisement

For more such teaser and trailer reviews, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 Trailer Review Ft. Kapil Sharma & His Teen Rani, But Why Should I Watch Again The Same Kahaani?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News