Kapil Sharma will soon be back with the second instalment of Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2. The comedy film will be released in theaters on December 12, and the trailer for the film has been dropped. Honestly, when someone as talented as Kapil Sharma chooses his playground – comedy, I expect something that would blow my mind!

But our small-screen comedy monster chooses to star in a sequel that genuinely no one asked for! This trailer does not seem to celebrate the man who can hold an entire nation captive over the weekend with his comic timing, to be honest! And I feel betrayed, because this is literally the same film we have watched, with three new women! (Because yes, you can replace women!)

My only query after watching this trailer is – Do we really need the same film twice? I mean, the entire premise is simply one man juggling three wives, a man trying to save three marriages with desperate lies and near-misses, something we have seen Govinda, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, and even Anil Kapoor do on screen!

The trailer of Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 reveals the complete arc of the film: three confused wives, an overly complicated schedule, and so on. There is no suspense, and certainly no narrative weight; in fact, polygamy is not funny at all! Now, Kapil Sharma‘s brand of comedy, at its best, is sharp, observational, and relies on witty comebacks. However, the humor here is very low!

I honestly wish someone as powerful as Kapil Sharma could have challenged him rather than repeating jokes and plotlines and come up with something that could actually offer a comedy platter rather than a stale effort!

The film stars Kapil Sharma, Manjot Singh, Hira Warina, Tridha Choudhary, Parul Gulati, and is helmed by Anukalp Goswami. Check out the trailer here.

Advertisement

For more teaser and trailer reviews, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Dhurandhar Trailer Review: Yes Ranveer Singh, Hamare Pataakhe Khatam Ho Gaye, Aap Dhamaka Shuru Karo – Aditya Dhar Shows How Violence Should Be Done!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News