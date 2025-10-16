In the pre-pandemic era, Akshay Kumar was one of the most bankable stars in Bollywood, with his consecutive movies consistently earning big money at the Indian box office. In the post-COVID era, things changed completely, and the actor struggled a lot to find his touch. Finally, after waiting for years, he began to regain his form in 2025. Yes, in the ongoing year, Akshay managed to deliver three 100 crore net grossers, with one earning almost 200 crores. With such a run, he has pulled off his second-highest collection in a single year. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Akshay Kumar crosses a major box office milestone in 2025

Post-COVID, we have seen several big films of Akshay turn out to be debacles. In 2025, although he didn’t deliver clean successes, his movies showed potential for scoring big. In 2025, he had four releases, starting with Sky Force, which did a business of 134.93 crore net. It was followed by Kesari Chapter 2, which earned 94.48 crore net. His third release was Housefull 5, and it scored 198.41 crore net. His recent release, Jolly LLB 3, has earned 114.02 crore net so far and is still running in theatres.

Overall, Akshay Kumar has made a cumulative total of 541.84 crore net at the Indian box office in 2025. As we can see, the superstar has silently crossed the milestone of 500 crores. This is the second time Akshay has crossed this major milestone. Last time, he achieved the feat in 2019.

Akshay registers his 2nd-highest collection in a single year

Wth a big total of 541.84 crores, Akshay Kumar has pulled off his second-highest score ever in a single year. This is really big, and it’s a perfect occasion for Akki fans to celebrate. For those who don’t know, his highest-ever collection came in 2019, when he scored a massive 706.30 crore net.

Back in 2019, his Kesari earned 153 crore net, followed by Mission Mangal’s 200.16 crore net. Housefull 4 scored 206 crore net, while Good Newwz earned 201.14 crore net.

Let’s hope the actor surpasses his massive 2019 earnings with his 2026 releases.

