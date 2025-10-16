OG has emerged as a big failure for Tollywood in 2025, which is really shocking. Considering its epic start, the film was expected to enter the safe zone at the Indian box office comfortably. Unfortunately, the content was not up to the mark, thus failing to cater to a wider audience beyond fans. It was said to be a perfect, stylish action entertainer with the potential to score big, but now it is likely to settle for a score of below 200 crore net. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of 21 days!

The Tollywood action thriller had solid pre-release buzz, and the stardom of Pawan Kalyan managed to attract crazy numbers on the opening day. Thereafter, it began to witness a decline. With a start of over 80 crores, it comfortably became the actor’s highest-grossing film by beating Bheemla Nayak, but that was probably the last important feat achieved by the film in India.

How much did OG earn at the Indian box office in 21 days?

Currently, OG is running only in the original Telugu version, which, too, has fallen below the 50 lakh mark on a daily basis. As per Sacnilk, the film has earned 192.41 crore net (all languages) at the Indian box office in 21 days. Including GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 227.04 crores.

Indian box office breakdown:

Week 1 – 169.3 crores

Week 2 – 18.5 crores

Day 16 – 75 lakh

Day 17 – 1.15 crores

Day 18 – 1.32 crores

Day 19 – 48 lakh

Day 20 – 49 lakh

Day 21 – 42 lakh

Total – 192.41 crores

Fails to make it big after week 1

In the opening week, OG earned 169.3 crores. If we calculate, the film has added only 23.11 crores more in the remaining days, or we can say that it earned only 23.11 crores in the last 13 days.

Reportedly, the Tollywood magnum opus was made on a budget of 250 crores. So, it needed to earn 250 crore net at the Indian box office to enter the safe zone, but it will settle for a lifetime collection of less than 200 crores.

