Mohanlal’s 24-year-old film, Ravanaprabhu, continues to entertain the audience even today. Following a sensational start and the opening weekend, the film is performing well on weekdays, maintaining its streak of achieving milestones. Recently, it became the fifth-highest-grossing film among Mollywood re-releases at the Kerala box office. Now, it will soon achieve another exciting feat. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 6!

Back in 2001, upon its original release, the film became a huge success and was also the highest-grossing Malayalam film of the year. The craze for the film and Laletan remains the same, even after many years. On the opening day, it smashed the second-biggest opening among re-releases in the state, earning 71 lakh. In the latest development, it crossed the 3 crore gross mark on the first Wednesday, day 6.

Ravanaprabhu soon to be the 4th highest-grosser among re-releases

Ravanaprabhu re-release has kept the pace intact, and it has earned an estimated 3.05 crore gross at the Kerala box office in 6 days. This is really an impressive number for a re-issue and is likely to add a few more lakhs before taking an exit from theaters.

Ravanaprabhu is currently the fifth-highest-grossing film among Mollywood re-releases in Kerala. Its next target is Manicithratazhu, which grossed 3.1 crores. As we can see, the difference between the two films is just 5 lakh. So, the 2001 film needs only 6 lakh more to become the fourth-highest grosser. The feat will be achieved today, on day 7. Today, it might also surpass Spadikam (3.15 crores) and become the third-highest-grosser.

How far will the film go at the Kerala box office?

The Mohanlal starrer will become the third-highest-grosser among Kerala re-releases in 1-2 days. Before ending the run, it might even target Chotta Mumbai, which amassed 3.61 crores during its re-run. The top spot looks out of reach.

Take a look at the top Mollywood re-releases at the Kerala box office:

Devadhoothan – 4.25 crores

Chotta Mumbai – 3.61 crores

Spadikam – 3.15 crores

Manicithratazhu – 3.10 crores

Ravanaprabhu – 3.05 crores

