The Black Phone sequel, Black Phone 2 will be released in the theaters tomorrow. The film has been produced by Blumhouse Productions and is expected to put an end to their disappointing phase at the box office. The previous film was a success, hence the sequel is coming out after around four years. The opening weekend projections are hopeful and are expected to be on par with the first film. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The first film, directed by Scott Derrickson and featuring Ethan Hawke as the infamous child killer, the Grabber, was released in 2021. In the first film, Mason Thames’ character Finney, a teenager, gets kidnapped by the Grabber and encounters a mystical black rotary phone in captivity. He uses it to plot his escape by communicating with the ghosts of the Grabber’s slain victims.

How much is the film expected to earn at the domestic box office on its opening weekend?

The Black Phone 2, starring Ethan Hawke, will be released across 3,200 screens in North America, as per Variety. According to the media outlet’s report, it is tracking an opening weekend between $23 million and $29 million at the domestic box office. However, studio insiders are being cautious due to recent inaccuracies in pre-sales tracking and predicting a debut closer to $18 million.

How does it stack up against its predecessor?

Despite the wide range of estimates, the projections align with the first Black Phone, which launched to $23 million in 2021, when theaters were still rebounding from the pandemic, and ultimately became a surprise hit, earning $161 million worldwide.

Blumhouse Productions is struggling to make a hit at the box office, as its last few films have underperformed. These include M3GAN 2.0, Drop, The Woman in the Yard, and Wolfman. With the Black Phone sequel, the studio is expected to bounce back.

What is Black Phone 2 about?

According to the film’s synopsis, the sequel is in the year 1982, four years after the events of the first film, Finney Blake is trying to deal with the trauma from his kidnapping by and the killing of the Grabber. Meanwhile, his psychic sister Gwen starts having terrifying visions of mutilated children and nightmares with a phone ringing. Ethan Hawke, Mason Thames, Madeleine McGraw, and Jeremy Davies reprise their roles, with Demian Bichir joining them as a new member in the sequel, releasing on October 17.

