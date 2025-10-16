Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle has surpassed all expectations at the US box office. It has already surpassed Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, and is now the #1 international grosser in the North American circuit. Despite a glorious run, Akaza’s Return will miss one crucial feat. Scroll below for a detailed report!

Infinity Castle US Box Office Collection

There’s strict competition at the US box office now due to the arrival of many new releases, including Tron: Ares, Roofman, and One Battle After Another, amongst others. As per the last update, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle had accumulated gross earnings of $128.6 million.

Akaza’s Return is expected to wrap up its run in the United States at around $135 million. However, the figures may go down as the daily collection has fallen below $300K, and the ticket windows have gotten congested with new releases.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle will miss one major feat!

Haruo Sotozaki’s directorial is currently the 15th highest-grossing film of 2025 at the US box office. Its next target was to surpass Final Destination: Bloodlines, which earned $138.13 million, as per Box Office Mojo. But that will be out of reach.

All in all, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle will miss its entry into the top 10 grossers of 2025 in the US by a considerable margin. In order to achieve the feat, it had to at least surpass Thunderbolts* ($190.27 million).

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing films at the 2025 US box office:

A Minecraft Movie: $423.94 million Lilo & Stitch: $423.77 million Superman: $354.18 million Jurassic World Rebirth: $339.64 million Sinners: $278.57 million The Fantastic Four: First Steps: $274.25 million How To Train Your Dragon: $262.95 million Captain America: Brave New World: $200.50 million Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning: $197.41 million Thunderbolts*: $190.27 million

