Brad Pitt starrer F1: The Movie is running in a handful of theaters at the North American box office. The sports drama is still over $1 million away from the domestic haul of MCU’s Thunderbolts*. The gap is not much, but whether or not it will be able to surpass the Marvel movie is still debatable. Keep scrolling for the deets.

How much has the film earned after 75 days at the domestic box office?

Despite running in 394 theaters in North America, the film has witnessed a drop of 49.8% from last Tuesday. On its day 75, it collected only $59,708 across 394 theaters at the domestic box office. The sports drama has collected $189.06 million at the North American box office, which is 30.5% of the total worldwide gross of the film.

Still more than $1 million away from surpassing MCU’s Thunderbolts*

According to Box Office Mojo‘s report, F1: The Movie is around $1.5 million away from the domestic haul of Thunderbolts*. The MCU movie collected $190.27 million over 98 days of theatrical run at the North American box office, making it the 10th highest-grossing film of the year.

In its theatrical run, F1 is expected to earn around $190 million at the domestic box office. If it manages to stretch a bit more, then Brad Pitt’s film could beat Thunderbolts* at the domestic box office and break into 2025’s top 10 highest-grossing films list.

Brad Pitt’s film has beaten the worldwide haul of Thunderbolts* and its overseas gross as well. Thunderbolts* collected $382.4 million only at the global box office. Meanwhile, F1 has crossed the $600 million milestone worldwide. The Pitt-starrer sports drama was released on June 27.

Box Office Summary of the Film

North America – $189.1 million

International – $431.6 million

Worldwide – $620.7 million

