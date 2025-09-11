Lindsay Lohan’s latest comedy drama, Freakier Friday, has achieved an interesting feat by moving past this Disney disaster with a $200 million+ budget at the domestic box office. It is nearly entering this year’s top 15 highest-grossing films list at the North American box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Freakier Friday’s day 33 collection at the domestic box office

The film is holding steady now at the domestic box office. Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis’ comedy sequel collected a modest $439K at the North American box office on its 33rd day. It witnessed a drop of 29.8% from last Tuesday, the Discount day. It fell out of the domestic top 5 rankings on Tuesday to #6 despite losing 350 theaters last week. After 33 days of release, the film’s box office collection is $88.53 million in North America.

Surpasses Disney’s Snow White at the domestic box office

According to Box Office Mojo‘s latest data, Freakier Friday has surpassed the domestic haul of Snow White, one of the biggest Disney flops ever. Released in March this year, Snow White collected $87.2 million across 77 days at the domestic box office. Lindsay Lohan’s film has surpassed Gal Gadot’s flop Disney venture in less than 33 days.

With that, Freakier Friday is close to entering 2025’s top 15 highest-grossing films list again. It is the 16th highest-grossing film of the year, right behind The Conjuring: Last Rites. The comedy sequel fell out of the top 15 with The Conjuring 4’s release, and to get back in, it will have to surpass Dog Man‘s $97.9 million domestic haul. It might be a struggle for the film at this point in time, but let’s wait and watch what happens.

What does this mean for Freakier Friday?

Snow White was a Disney tentpole movie with a budget of around $240-$270 million, whereas Freakier Friday was made on a production cost of over 80% less than that. Freakier Friday is winning in most aspects. The comedy sequel was made on a $42-$45 million budget.

It once again points out that smaller, mid-budget films such as Freakier Friday may offer safer, more rewarding returns than billion-dollar bets on reboots. Also, viewers seem less excited by high-priced live-action remakes and more drawn to lighthearted, character-driven stories that feel authentic.

Box Office Summary of the film

North America – $87.5 million

International – $55.1 million

Worldwide – $143.6 million

