The Conjuring: Last Rites is moving swiftly to earn the major box office milestones! After crossing $200 million worldwide, it is set to hit a major milestone at the North American box office. It will be the 2nd fastest horror movie post-COVID to hit this milestone domestically. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The Conjuring 4’s box office collection on day 5 in North America

The Michael Chaves-helmed horror movie has earned a franchise record first Tuesday gross at the domestic box office. It collected $7.5 million on Tuesday, its Day 5. The film also experienced a 30.5% hike from Monday. It shows people are enjoying this horror flick despite the mixed reviews. This film can potentially beat Sinners as the highest-grossing horror movie of the year.

Based on Box Office Mojo‘s data, The Conjuring: Last Rites recorded the sixth-biggest first-tuesday gross for any horror movie. It is only behind It’s $11.4 million, Beetlejuice 2’s $9 million, Sinners‘ $8.6 million, It Chapter Two’s $8 million, and Us’ $8 million. The domestic total of the movie is $97.2 million.

Set to become the 2nd fastest horror movie post-COVID to cross the $100 million milestone domestically!

According to the data, The Conjuring 4 will become the second fastest horror movie post-COVID to cross the $100 million milestone, and it happened on Wednesday only. We are waiting for the official numbers now. Michael Chaves’ movie will also be the 12th horror movie post-COVID to cross the $100 million mark at the North American box office. It has already surpassed the domestic haul of Disney’s tentpole movie Snow White.

The Conjuring: Last Rites is already the third highest-grossing installment in the main franchise, surpassing the worldwide haul of The Devil Made Me Do It. The global total of Conjuring 4 is $226.65 million, and it will cross $250 million soon. It was released on September 5.

Box Office Summary

North America – $97.2 million

International – $129.4 million

Worldwide – $226.6 million

