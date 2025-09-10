Jurassic World Rebirth, starring Scarlett Johansson and Mahershala Ali, is almost on the verge of leaving the theaters in North America. Before saying goodbye to the theaters domestically, it is expected to achieve one last box office milestone by beating this MCU hit and further cementing its spot in the all-time top 80 highest-grossing films at the domestic box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

How much has the film earned at the domestic box office after over two months?

The Jurassic World movie dropped below $1 million at the domestic box office. It collected just $531K on its 10 three-day weekend at the North American box office, despite running in just 819 theaters. The movie dropped by 64.7% from last weekend, losing 533 screens in the domestic market.

After over two months of release, Jurassic World Rebirth has hit $339.09 million at the domestic box office, as per Box Office Mojo. According to the data, Scarlett Johansson‘s film is domestically the 4th highest-grossing film of the year. Rebirth is still tracking to earn between $340 million and $345 million at the domestic box office in its original run.

Less than $5 million away from beating Thor: Love and Thunder

Thor: Love and Thunder is the fourth film in Chris Hemsworth‘s Thor Franchise. Although it received negative reviews upon release, it became the 78th highest-grossing film ever at the domestic box office, collecting $343.25 million in its lifetime in North America.

Jurassic World Rebirth is now less than $5 million away from the domestic haul of Thor: Love and Thunder. Since it is tracking to earn around $345 million, Rebirth can beat this MCU movie and further cement its place in the all-time top 80. For the record, Scarlett Johansson’s film is currently the 80th highest-grossing film ever domestically.

More about the film

Scarlett Johansson’s film, Jurassic World Rebirth, was released on July 2. It was made on a reported budget of $180 million and has generated $860.9 million worldwide, 378.3% more than its hefty production cost. The film still has a stronghold in some foreign markets and is expected to collect $870 million in its global run.

Box office summary

North America – $339.1 million

International – $521.8 million

Worldwide – $860.9 million

