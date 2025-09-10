James Gunn’s DCU reboot landed on the right foot as Superman is a box office success. However, it still needs to earn more to achieve the blockbuster status. The new DCU starter is now on track to be one of the most acclaimed superhero/comic book movies ever. It is a Hugh Jackman-starrer Marvel movie. Hugh returned as Logan in last year’s Deadpool and Wolverine. Keep scrolling for more.

Superman crossed $610 million mark at the worldwide box office.

Clark Kent is undoubtedly one of the most popular superheroes ever. The film has again proven its strongest hold at the North American box office, collecting over $353.3 million at the domestic box office across sixty days.

Superman has earned strong numbers at the international box office, but is not as impressive as its domestic gross. From the overseas markets, the DCU movie has raked in $260.79 million, which is an average number for a tentpole comic book such as this one. The global total of the movie stands at $614.15 million. It still keeps going despite being made available on digital platforms.

Check out the latest worldwide collection breakdown of the film.

North America – $353.3 million

International – $260.8 million

Worldwide – $614.1 million

Less than $6 million away from beating the Oscar-nominated Logan

Hugh Jackman‘s portrayal of Wolverine is one of the best castings in the comic book movie genre. His Logan is a critical and commercial success, becoming the highest-grossing solo Wolverine movie. It is also the first live-action superhero film to be nominated for screenwriting at the Oscars. Logan was nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay.

Hugh Jackman’s movie is also one of the highest-grossing R-rated movies ever. Globally, it raked in $619.18 million in its lifetime. Superman is less than $6 million away from surpassing Logan’s worldwide haul. Since this Marvel movie is iconic, surpassing it will add more honor to Superman’s overall success.

James Gunn’s Superman, starring David Corenswet in the lead role, was released on July 11.

