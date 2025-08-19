Disney’s Snow White live-action adaptation was released to middling reception back in Match 2025, with it receiving a paltry 38% score on Rotten Tomatoes, and bombing at the box office with a $205 million gross. Now, Gal Gadot has spoken out about the film’s failure, and suggested that the film may have suffered due to the ongoing politics surrounding Israel right now.

In an interview with Israel’s program The A Talks, Gal Gadot stated that she had a great time working with lead actress Rachel Zeigler on the film. However, the ongoing controversy surrounding her Israeli nationality may have overshadowed the merits of the film.

Gal Gadot Speaks Out On Snow White Debacle

Gal Gadot’s interview, which was reposted by Haim Etgar, shows Gal Gadot talk about her experiences in filming Snow White. While she made it clear that she had no regrets about doing the film, she did regret her Israeli nationality becoming a focal point of controversy.

“I was sure this movie was going to be a huge hit.” She said, “And then…it happened. You know…in many industries, including Hollywood, there’s pressure on celebrities to speak against Israel. I can always explain and try to give context about what’s happening here. And I always do that. But in the end, people make their own decisions.”

Israel has come under strong international scrutiny ever since it was subject to a terror attack on October 7, 2023. Israel’s subsequent war in Gaza had led to a major humanitarian crisis.

Gal Gadot Comments Prove Divisive

Gal Gadot’s comments proved immensely divisive on social media. While several social media users were supportive of Gadot’s comments, others slammed her for her seeming refusal to accept accountability.

User @kelehandra said Gadot’s answer was “classy”, and reaffirmed her support for Israel and the Jewish people.

Classy answer. Gal is awesome. Forever proud to support and love Israel and the Jewish people. — Kelly ✡︎🎗️🪬 (@kelehandra) August 16, 2025

User @robertosilvae expressed similar sentiments, with him saying he was praying for the safety of Israel.

Praying for Israel and the Jewish people — Roberto Silva (@robertosilvae) August 16, 2025

Others, like @JabreelRena, were much less charitable, with her accusing Gal Gadot of lacking self-reflection and giving a word salad answer that took no accountability.

Another word salad of taking no accountability. These people reject self reflection 😂 — Jabreel Rena (@JabreelRena) August 16, 2025

User @FayeH321 also considered it pitiful that Gal Gadot would blame the current backlash against Israel for Snow White’s failure, rather than accept that Snow White was of poor quality or that Rachel Zegler did a bad job.

This makes me sad because it seems like Gadot genuinely thinks she and her being Israeli were the cause of the movie flopping. And I truly don’t think that was the case. The movie was horrible and Zeigler was worse. — Faye Hausendorff (@FayeH321) August 17, 2025

With the intense controversy surrounding the Gaza war not set to die down any time soon, celebrities like Gal Gadot will likely continue to face ongoing scrutiny over their ties to Israel for the foreseeable future.

