Tron: Ares seems to be gaining control at the box office, earning better than Morbius on its first Tuesday in North America. The sci-fi film has surpassed a few notable movies at the domestic box office. It is now aiming to beat Bong Joon Ho’s Mickey 17 and Downton Abbey: Grand Finale at the North American box office. Keep scrolling for more.

Jared Leto’s film is also underperforming, and what holds for it in the future is still uncertain. However, as per the trend, it is likely to flop at the box office because of its hefty budget. Many believe that Leto’s days as a leading man are over due to the box office failures in the recent past few years. The previous film was also a moderate success, as Tron: Legacy collected over $400 million against a net production cost of $170 million. This too has an estimated budget of $180 million, higher than its predecessor. It might also indicate that this franchise should be discontinued.

How much has the film collected at the domestic box office in 5 days?

Tron: Ares witnessed a stronghold at the North American box office on its first Tuesday, a discount day. According to Box Office Mojo, the film collected $3.2 million, with a decline of 10.9% only from Monday, which was a holiday. The collection is higher than Morbius’ $2.7 million but less than Tron: Legacy’s $6.4 million first Tuesday grosses. After five days, the film has hit the $40.1 million cume at the domestic box office.

On track to beat Bong Joon Ho’s Mickey 17

Bong Joon Ho won three Oscars for the film Parasite: Best Motion Picture of the Year, Best Achievement in Directing, and Best Original Screenplay. He teamed up with Robert Pattinson and Mark Ruffalo for Mickey 17, a sci-fi black comedy. Mickey 17 collected $46.05 million in its domestic run of 49 days, but Leto’s film will beat that before the second weekend or during it. The latest Tron sequel is less than $7 million away from beating Mickey 17’s domestic haul.

Tron: Ares is also on track to beat Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale‘s $44.3 million domestic run. The film has surpassed the domestic hauls of Materialists, The Long Walk, and Den of Thieves: Pantera. Jared Leto’s film was released in theaters on October 10.

Box Office Summary

North America – $40.1 million

International – $26.7 million

Worldwide – $66.8 million

