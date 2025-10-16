The Smashing Machine is tanking at the box office despite having such a heavyweight star. Meanwhile, Channing Tatum’s film Roofman has a budget three times less than Dwayne Johnson’s, and it outpaced the latter in less than seven days. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The Tatum-led movie is also inspired by the real life of a spree robber who hid in a toy store after escaping from prison. Johnson’s film is a biography, but it is highly underperforming economically. Derek Cianfrance’s crime comedy also beat The Rock with its debut weekend collection of $8.1 million.

Roofman’s box office collection after five days in North America

Channing Tatum and Kirsten Dunst’s Roofman is performing well at the cinemas, and it collected $1.3 million on its first Tuesday at the North American box office. According to Box Office Mojo‘s latest data, the film saw a hike of 11.5% from the holiday-boosted Monday, which was Indigenous Peoples Day. The crime comedy film with an exciting cast comprising Kirsten Dunst, Ben Mendelsohn, LaKeith Stanfield, Juno Temple, Melonie Diaz, Uzo Aduba, Lily Collias, Jimmy O. Yang, and Peter Dinklage has hit $10.5 million cume in North America.

Roofman outgrosses The Smashing Machine in less than a week.

Based on the latest data provided on Box Office Mojo, Channing Tatum‘s film has smashed The Smashing Machine domestically. The Smashing Machine is underperforming at the box office, collecting just $10.18 million in 10 days. Channing Tatum’s film, with an estimated budget of $18 million, has outgrossed the sports biography, which had a budget of $55 million. This shows that star power is also meaningless if the film lacks a strong plot.

Channing Tatum’s film has a weaker hold across the foreign markets, but with strong legs as it has now, it will be able to beat Dwayne Johnson‘s film worldwide very soon. The worldwide collection of Tatum’s movie is $11.3 million, while that of Dwayne’s biographical drama is $17.1 million. There is a difference of less than $10 million.

More about Roofman

As mentioned above, Roofman has an estimated budget of $18 million. Thus, it will have to earn around $45 million to break even at the box office. The film is expected to achieve that and more, emerging as a profitable affair at the end of its theatrical run. Channing Tatum’s film was released in theaters on October 10.

Box Office Summary

North America – $10.5 million

International – $829.9 million

Worldwide – $11.3 million

