With a current worldwide tally of $41 million, Breaking Bad actor Bob Odenkirk’s action-packed sequel, Nobody 2, stands among the more popular releases of 2025. However, the film will most likely fall short of entering the top 50 highest-grossing titles of the year during its ongoing theatrical run. The sequel also trails behind the original 2021 film Nobody by roughly $16.4 million in global earnings.

Advertisement

That said, Nobody 2 has received strong praise from both critics and audiences, holding a 77% critics’ score and an impressive 88% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. After outgrossing several well-known 2025 titles, including The Phoenician Scheme, Bring Her Back, M3GAN 2.0, and Companion, the explosive action thriller is now closing in on the worldwide earnings of Black Bag, the 96%-rated spy thriller by Ocean’s Eleven filmmaker Steven Soderbergh, starring Cate Blanchett and Michael Fassbender. Let’s see how much Nobody 2 needs to earn to surpass it at the global box office.

Nobody 2 vs. Black Bag – Box Office Comparison

Here’s a look at the box office performance of Nobody 2 according to Box Office Mojo data and how it stacks up against Steven Soderbergh’s 96%-rated spy thriller Black Bag:

Nobody 2 – Box Office Summary

North America: $21.6 million

International: $19.4 million

Worldwide: $41 million

Black Bag – Box Office Summary

North America: $21.4 million

International: $22.4 million

Worldwide: $43.8 million

Based on the above figures, Nobody 2 is currently behind Black Bag’s global total by around $2.8 million. However, since its ongoing theatrical run is nearing its end, it seems unlikely that Bob Odenkirk’s sequel will close the gap before exiting cinemas.

Did Nobody 2 Make A Profit?

Nobody 2 was made on an estimated production budget of $25 million. This means it needed approximately $62.5 million to break even at the box office, based on the commonly used 2.5x multiplier rule. With a current global haul of $41 million, the sequel falls short by about $21.5 million of its break-even target. Therefore, Nobody 2 cannot be considered a profitable venture in terms of its theatrical earnings.

Nobody 2 – Plot & Cast

The sequel is set four years after his explosive showdown with the Russian mob. In the sequel, an overworked Hutch goes on a family vacation to the small tourist town of Plummerville. But the fun-filled getaway takes a deadly turn when he crosses paths with a corrupt theme-park operator, a shady sheriff, and a powerful crime boss. It features Bob Odenkirk, Connie Nielsen, RZA, Christopher Lloyd, John Ortiz, Colin Hanks, and Sharon Stone, among other cast members.

Nobody 2 Trailer

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: The Long Walk Worldwide Box Office: Surpasses Lifetime Earnings Of 94%-Rated 2025 Comedy One Of Them Days

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News