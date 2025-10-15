After around a month in theatres, Francis Lawrence’s critically acclaimed film, The Long Walk, has just reached an important box office milestone. Made on an estimated production budget of $20 million, the dystopian thriller needed to earn $50 million to break even at the box office, based on the 2.5x multiplier rule. With a current global haul of around $52 million, it has surpassed this benchmark. How far it will climb before concluding its ongoing theatrical run remains to be seen.

Having outgrossed several popular 2025 releases, including Flight Risk, Black Bag, Nobody 2, and Bring Her Back, the gripping survival thriller has now overtaken the worldwide earnings of a 94%-rated buddy comedy starring Keke Palmer and SZA. We’re talking about the 2025 hit One of Them Days. Here’s a detailed comparison of the two films’ global box office performances.

The Long Walk vs. One of Them Days – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two films stack up at the global box office, according to Box Office Mojo.

The Long Walk – Box Office Summary

North America: $34.1 million

International: $17.9 million

Worldwide: $52 million

One of Them Days – Box Office Summary

North America: $50 million

International: $1.8million

Worldwide: $51.8 million

As the numbers show, The Long Walk has already edged past the worldwide total of One of Them Days by a small margin, marking another milestone in its global box office run and signaling strong audience reception across both domestic and international markets.

The Long Walk’s Next 2025 Target – A German Comedy

After surpassing One of Them Days, the dystopian thriller The Long Walk has set its sights on its next 2025 box office target: the German comedy film Manitou’s Canoe, which has earned approximately $52.2 million worldwide. This means The Long Walk needs just around $300K more to overtake it. Given its current momentum, the film is expected to reach this milestone within the next few days.

The Long Walk – Plot & Cast

The film follows a group of young boys participating in an annual walking contest, where anyone who falls below a speed of 3 miles per hour is executed. The last boy remaining on his feet is declared the winner. It features Cooper Hoffman, David Jonsson, Garrett Wareing, Tut Nyuot, Charlie Plummer, Ben Wang, Roman Griffin Davis, Jordan Gonzalez, Joshua Odjick, Josh Hamilton, Judy Greer, and Mark Hamill, among others.

The Long Walk – Official Trailer

