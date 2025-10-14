This weekend, the Long Walk crossed a key milestone at the worldwide box office. It has been hit with many theater cuts this past week, yet the film maintained a strong hold at the domestic box office. It is inches away from surpassing a Jaws film worldwide. Keep scrolling for the deets.

It is a Stephen King adaptation and has raked in more than twice the estimated budget worldwide, so it is set to become a commercial success. The film, directed by Francis Lawrence, features Cooper Hoffman, David Jonsson, Garrett Wareing, Tut Nyuot, Charlie Plummer, Ben Wang, Roman Griffin Davis, Jordan Gonzalez, Joshua Odjick, Josh Hamilton, Judy Greer, and Mark Hamill, among others, in key roles.

The Long Walk at the worldwide box office

According to the latest data provided on Box Office Mojo, The Long Walk collected $1.06 million on its fifth weekend. This is much better than Jennifer Lopez‘s film Kiss of the Spider Woman’s debut weekend collection of $891K. The Stephen King adaptation dropped by 38.9% from its fourth weekend despite losing 726 theaters in North America. The horror movie’s latest domestic total is $33.9 million, and the worldwide collection is $50.8 million.

Inches away from beating Jaws: The Revenge

Jaws: The Revenge is the fourth and final film in the Jaws franchise, featuring Lorraine Gary in her previous role from the first two movies. It was widely criticized by both critics and audiences, who slammed its weak storyline, subpar performances, and low-quality visual effects, with many feeling the franchise had completely run its course.

Jaws 4 collected just $51.9 million at the worldwide box office, becoming the least-grossing film in the Jaws franchise. The Long Walk is less than $2 million away from beating the final installment of this popular franchise. The first Jaws movie is considered to be the first ever summer blockbuster, setting the trend for summer tentpole releases. However, the 4th film is the weakest among the lot. Still, it is part of a culturally iconic franchise, thus beating it is a significant achievement for Lawrence’s movie.

More about the film

The film centers on a group of young boys participating in a brutal annual walking contest. Anyone who slows below 3 miles per hour faces execution, and the last one left standing is crowned the winner. The Long Walk was released on September 12.

More about the film

North America – $33.9 million

International – $16.8 million

Worldwide – $50.8 million

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Nicole Kidman’s Top 5 Movies Ranked By Box Office Performance

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News