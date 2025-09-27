Stephen King’s The Long Walk has taken an unexpected step into box office history. The movie, directed by Francis Lawrence, brings to life King’s 1979 novel about a deadly contest where 50 teenage boys must keep walking without rest or face being shot. The cast includes Cooper Hoffman, David Jonsson, Roman Griffin Davis, Judy Greer, and Mark Hamill, giving weight to the haunting story.

THE LONG WALK is the Stephen King adaptation of the decade, a mesmerizing experience that had me in tears long before the powerful finale. Cold, bleak, emotionally devastating, with one of the year’s great ensemble casts, Cooper Hoffman & David Jonsson both doing remarkable work. pic.twitter.com/9wiW8fIdDY — Brian Rowe (@mrbrianrowe) September 21, 2025

The Long Walk Surpasses Expectations at the Box Office

The film, which was made on a mere budget of $20m, has gone far beyond what many thought possible. It holds an 88 percent Certified Fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes and has already crossed $32 million worldwide, per Box Office Mojo.

The Long Walk Box Office Summary

North America – $25.4m

International – $7m

Total – $32.4m

The Long Walk Beats The Shawshank Redemption in Worldwide Earnings

Now what makes this even more interesting is the fact the movie has surpassed Imdb’s highest rated work ever, which is none other than The Shawshank Redemption, long seen as the gold standard of King adaptations. Shawshank Redemption earned around $29.3 million during its 1994 theatrical run, and The Long Walk has now passed it.

The Shawshank Redemption Box Office Summary

North America – $28.7m

International – $541,000

Total – $29.3m

Low-Budget Stephen King Adaptation Becomes a Breakout Hit

For a King adaptation taken from one of his lesser-known works, reaching this milestone is significant. The Long Walk has moved from being seen as a small dystopian thriller to becoming a breakout success, with the potential to spark sequels or build a larger franchise.

Francis Lawrence, best known for The Hunger Games, took a smaller approach here and it paid off. He showed he could handle a tighter story with fewer effects and more focus on tension and performance.

Awards Buzz Grows Around The Long Walk

There is also talk about awards possibilities. The way the film has connected with viewers suggests something deeper is at play. With so many comic book films and sequels flooding cinemas, The Long Walk cuts through that with a simpler but harder story. The response shows that people still want this kind of experience. Actors like Hoffman and Jonsson are likely to see a rise in attention from studios as well.

This milestone also opens up future possibilities. Whether it leads to sequels or new projects for the team behind it, The Long Walk has done what few expected.

