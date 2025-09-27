What a glorious run Dominic Arun‘s Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is enjoying at the Indian box office. It is already the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time, but refuses to slow down. With a slight growth on the 5th Friday, Kalyani Priyadarshan is inches away from a feat Mohanlal failed thrice in 2025. Scroll below for a detailed day 30 report!

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra Box Office Collection Day 30

As per Sacnilk, Lokah Chapter 1 added 85 lakh to the kitty on day 30. Despite a regular working 5th Friday, the dark fantasy superhero flick showcased the growth of 13%, which is a bonus!

The net box office collection concludes at 142.90 crores after 30 days. Naslen co-starrer has raked in returns of 112.90 crores against its reported budget of 30 crores. Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is a blockbuster at the Indian box office with profits of 376.3%.

Here’s a detailed language-wise box office breakdown at the Indian box office:

Malayalam: 111.17 crores

Tamil: 14.48 crores

Telugu: 13.65 crores

Hindi: 3.60 crores

Total: 142.90 crores

Kalyani Priyadarshan starrer continues to create history!

It is to be noted that no Malayalam film in history has been able to achieve the 150 crore mark at the Indian box office. Mohanlal delivered three films this year – L2: Empuraan (106.64 crores), Thudarum (122 crores), and Hridayapoorvam (39.92 crores) but none of the film could attain that feat.

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is now only 7.10 crores away from hitting the 150 crore mark! With good growth during the fifth weekend, it could get very close to the milestone. Hopefully, Kalyani Priyadarshan’s female-led superhero flick will achieve the never-before-seen target in Malayalam cinema!

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra Worldwide Box Office Summary (30 days)

India net: 142.90 crores

India gross: 168.62 crores

Budget: 30 crores

ROI: 376.3%

Overseas gross: 116.20 crores

Worldwide gross: 284.82 crores

Verdict: Super-duper hit

