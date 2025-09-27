Pawan Kalyan has lived upto our expectations, making a smashing opening with They Call Him OG. The Telugu gangster action drama could not beat Prabhas’ Salaar, but where does it land among the top 10 adult openers of all time? Scroll below for a detailed box office update!

OG Box Office Day 1

They Call Him OG made a smashing start of 84.7 crore net on the opening day. It scored the biggest-ever opening for an Indian film in 2025, plus the highest opening for the lead actor, Pawan Kalyan. Including taxes, Sujeeth’s directorial made a debut of 99.94 crores.

OG vs Top 10 adult openers of 2025

The gangster action drama was expected to surpass Rajinikanth’s Coolie, which took over the #2 spot around 42 days ago. It very successfully crossed the target with an impressive margin. OG has recorded the second-best adult opening of all time. However, it remained behind Prabhas’ Salaar, which continues to conquer the throne since 2023.

Take a look at the top 10 adult openers at the Indian box office (net collection):

Salaar – 92 crores

They Call Him OG: 84.7 crores

Coolie – 65 crores

Animal – 63.8 crores

HIT: The Third Case – 21 crores

Satyameva Jayate – 20.52 crores

Kabir Singh – 20.21 crores

Raayan – 13.7 crores

Grand Masti – 12.5 crores

Veere Di Wedding – 10.7 crores

More about They Call Him OG

The ensemble cast features Pawan Kalyan, Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Mohan, Arjun Das, Sriya Reddy, and Prakash Raj. Released on September 25, 2025, the gangster action drama is produced under the banner D. V. V. Danayya.

OG is reportedly made on a budget of 250 crores, and would easily gain the success tag if it holds the momentum amid mixed to positive reviews.

