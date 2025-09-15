Released amid extremely high expectations, Rajinikanth’s Coolie has underperformed in the overseas market. It’s a big shocker for distributors since the film saw a flying start. During the opening weekend, it enjoyed solid numbers, but on weekdays, it was severely impacted, and it was clear that the magnum opus wouldn’t reach its true potential at the box office. Keep reading for a closing collection report!

Backed by extraordinary pre-sales, the Kollywood action clocked a historic start of almost $4 million in the North American territory. Even in the other markets, it saw a superb start. No doubt it was a front-loaded affair, but no one ever expected it to witness a huge downfall on weekdays in the opening week. Surprisingly, it couldn’t even beat Rajini’s Jailer and 2.0.

How much did Coolie earn at the overseas box office in its lifetime run?

As per the closing collection update, Coolie has concluded its overseas run by earning $20.35 million at the box office. As per the latest currency rate, it equals 179.36 crore gross. Out of this, the biggest contribution was made by North America with $6.98 million. It was followed by the UAE-GCC territory with $4.39 million. In Malaysia, it earned $2.96 million. In UK-Europe, it scored $2.9 million.

Take a look at the overseas box office breakdown:

North America – $6.98 million

UAE-GCC – $4.39 million

Malaysia – $2.96 million

UK-Europe – $2.9 million

Singapore – $1.22 million

Australia – $0.97 million

New Zealand – $95K

Sri Lanka – $0.6 million

Rest of the world – $0.22 million

Total – $20.35 million (179.36 crores)

Ends its run as Kollywood’s 5th highest-grosser internationally!

With $20.35 million, Coolie became the 5th highest-grossing Kollywood film at the overseas box office, overtaking The Greatest Of All Time ($18.86 million). It ended its run below Ponniyin Selvan 1 ($20.5 million).

Take a look at the top 5 Kollywood grossers in the overseas market:

Leo – $24.2 million Jailer – $23.7 million 2.0 – $23 million Ponniyin Selvan 1 – $20.5 million Coolie – $20.35 million

It’s a failure in the overseas market!

Despite grossing almost $20.35 million, the Rajinikanth starrer has emerged as a failure as its overseas rights were valued at a higher price. To become a success, it should have earned $24 million (211.53 crores), which didn’t happen.

