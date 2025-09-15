Mirai, starring Teja Sajja, Manchu Manoj, Ritika Nayak, and others, is turning out to be another success story for Tollywood. Little Hearts, which was released a few days back, has emerged as a super hit at the Indian box office. Now, the list will get bigger as the latest Telugu release will soon become a clean success. In the opening weekend, it has made a huge recovery and needs less than 15 crores to recover its entire budget. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 3!

How much did Mirai earn at the Indian box office in 3 days?

In the Telugu market, word-of-mouth has been favorable, which helped the Teja Sajja starrer accumulate a strong total during the first weekend. On the opening day, it scored an impressive 13.1 crores. On day 2, it witnessed a jump and earned 15.1 crores. On day 3, it picked up further and earned 17.21 crores. Overall, it concluded the weekend at a huge 45.41 crore net (all languages). Adjusting for GST, it stands at 53.58 crore gross.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 13.1 crores

Day 2 – 15.1 crores

Day 3 – 17.21 crores

Total – 45.41 crores

Recovers over 70% of its budget already!

Reportedly, Mirai was made on a budget of 60 crores. As mentioned above, it has already earned 45.41 crore net, thus recovering 75.68% of its total cost. In the opening week itself, it will enter the safe zone and start its journey towards successful verdicts at the Indian box office.

Box office summary:

Budget – 60 crores

India net collection – 45.41 crores

Recovery – 75.68%

Will it challenge HanuMan’s opening week collection?

Teja’s last release, HanuMan, was a massive success. Backed by extraordinary word-of-mouth, it earned 88.55 crore net during the first week. In the case of the actor’s release, audience feedback is favorable but not like HanuMan. So, it will stay much HanuMan’s opening week.

Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

