Little Hearts Box Office: Axes Saiyaara's Lifetime Profit In Only One Week

Little Hearts is a romantic-comedy Telugu film that surprised everyone at the box office. In only eight days, the film has managed to deliver roaring profits in one week. Thanks to its restricted budget, it managed to enter the top 3 most profitable Indian films at the box office.

The Telugu romantic comedy managed to surpass the profits earned by Bollywood’s recent romantic drama Saiyaara. Ahaan Pandey and Aneet Padda’s film registered profits of 650.42% in its lifetime against a budget of 45 crore. The Yash Raj film earned 337.69 crore in its lifetime in India.

Little Hearts Box Office Day 8

On the eighth day, Little Hearts managed to earn a total of 1.37 crore at the box office, starting the second weekend on a roaring note. This is higher than the opening day collection of the film as it brought 1.35 crore on day 1 and travelled upwards thereafter after a good word-of-mouth.

Check out the day-wise box office collection of the film (India Net Collections).

Day 1: 1.35 crore

Day 2: 2.4 crore

Day 3: 3.6 crore

Day 4: 2.3 crore

Day 5: 2.25 crore

Day 6: 1.85 crore

Day 7: 1.5 crore

Day 8: 1.37 crore

Total: 16.62 crore

Little Hearts – 3rd Most Profitable Indian Film

While Little Hearts is already the most profitable Telugu film of 2025, it has managed to become the third most profitable Indian film of 2025 after axing Saiyaara’s profits. The next aim for the film will be axing Mahavatar Narsimha.

Little Hearts Box Office Summary

Check out the breakdown of the film at the box office in days.

India Net Collection: 16.62 crore

India Gross Collection: 19.61 crore

Budget: 2 crore

Profit: 14.62 crore

ROI%: 731%

Overseas Gross Collection: 6 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: 25.61 crore

