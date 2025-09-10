Telugu romantic comedy, Little Hearts, receives massive praise and love from all across. Made on a small budget of only 2 crore, Mouli Tanuj Prashanth and Shivani Nagaram starrer has emerged as the most profitable Telugu film of 2025. Scroll below for an exciting day 5 update!

How much has Little Hearts earned in India in 5 days?

Sai Marthand‘s directorial was released in theatres on September 5, 2025. It made a good opening of 1.35 crores, but only the sky has been the limit since. Continuing its two crore+ streak at the Indian box office, Little Hearts accumulated 2.25 crores on day 5.

The total box office collection in India surges to 11.90 crores. Including taxes, the gross earnings come to 37.45 crores.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown below:

Day 1: 1.35 crore

Day 2: 2.40 crores

Day 3: 3.60 crores

Day 4: 2.30 crores

Day 5: 2.25 crores

Total: 11.90 crores

Little Hearts is the most profitable Telugu film of 2025!

Low-budget films have been surprising Indian cinema in recent times. As mentioned before, Mouli Tanuj Prashanth and Shivani Nagaram’s film is made on a reported budget of only 2 crores. In 5 days, it has raked in returns of 9.90 crores. When converted into profit percentage, the ROI lands at 495%.

Little Hearts has dethroned Court: State VS A Nobody to emerge as the most profitable Telugu film of 2025. It has also surpassed the super-hit Sankranthiki Vasthunam.

Here’s a detailed comparison between the top 3 most profitable Telugu films of 2025:

Little Hearts: Budget – 2 crore | Collection – 11.90 crores | ROI – 495% | Verdict – Super Hit

| Collection – | ROI – | Verdict – Court: State VS A Nobody: Budget – 10 crore | Collection – 40.64 crores | ROI -306.4% | Verdict – Super Hit

| Collection – | ROI | Verdict – Sankranthiki Vasthunam: Budget – 50 crore | Collection – 186.90 crores | ROI – 273.8% | Verdict – Super Hit

Little Hearts Box Office Summary Day 5

India net: 11.90 crores

India gross: 37.45 crores

Budget: 2 crores

ROI: 495%

Overseas gross: 4.65 crores

Worldwide gross: 42.10 crores

Verdict: Super-hit

