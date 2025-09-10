Tiger Shroff and Sanjay Dutt starrer Baaghi 4 is facing the mid-week blues. There are also multiple competitors at the ticket windows, making the journey challenging. Despite all the roadblocks, A Harsha’s directorial has surpassed the global lifetime of Ajay Devgn’s Son Of Sardaar 2. Scroll below for the day 5 worldwide box office update!

Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 5 (India)

There’s competition from Saiyaara, Mahavatar Narsimha, The Bengal Files, and War 2 at the ticket windows. Although the action thriller witnessed a 13% drop on Wednesday, it is the leading choice of cine-goers. According to the official figures, Baaghi 4 earned 4.70 crore on day 5.

The overall earnings in India reach 47.24 crore net. Baaghi 4 is made on a reported budget of 80 crores, and has recovered 59% of its cost so far. Today, it will hit a half-century. After that, it will be a race against Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (66 crores) to emerge as Tiger Shroff’s highest-grossing film in the post-COVID era.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown (India net collection) below:

Day 1 – 13.2 crores

Day 2 – 11.34 crores

Day 3 – 12.6 crores

Day 4 – 5.40 crores

Day 5 – 4.70 crores

Total- 47.24 crores

Baaghi 4 Worldwide Earnings

At the overseas box office, Baaghi 4 has reportedly minted 10 crore gross, as per the official figures. Combined with the domestic total, the worldwide earnings surge to 65.74 crores gross. With that, in only 5 days, Sajid Nadiadwala’s production has axed the global lifetime of Son Of Sardaar 2. Ajay Devgn’s box office dud had concluded its journey at 65.38 crore gross.

It has also surpassed Tiger Shroff’s own Munna Michael (48.38 crores) and A Flying Jatt (57.49 crores). The next target is Heropanti (77.9 crores).

Baaghi 4 Worldwide Box Office Day 5 Summary

Budget: 80 crores

India net: 47.24 crores

India gross: 55.74 crores

Budget recovery: 59%

Overseas gross: 10 crores

Worldwide gross: 65.74 crores

