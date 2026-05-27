Filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala recently met Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar ji in Bengaluru during a special and heartfelt interaction. As Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment celebrates 75 years in Indian cinema, Sajid sought Gurudev’s blessings for the banner’s continuing journey and also extended warm wishes on the occasion of Gurudev’s 70th birthday.

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75 Years Of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment

For many years, under Sajid Nadiadwala’s guidance, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment has produced some of Hindi cinema’s most popular films from every genre. The banner has produced box-office hits like the “Housefull” and “Baaghi” franchises, as well as critically acclaimed films like “Highway” and “Tamasha.” On every project, whether it’s to entertain the masses or engage with great stories and music, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment delivers.

Sajid has worked with some of the biggest stars and directors in the business, from Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar to Tiger Shroff and more, to create fan favorites like “Kick,” “Judwaa 2,” and “Anjaana Anjaani.” After 75 years of operation, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment has built an impressive body of work, a legacy of entertainment, emotion, and cinema on a grand scale that can be appreciated across multiple generations.

Sajid Nadiadwala’s Upcoming Projects

On the work front, Sajid Nadiadwala continues to maintain a strong theatrical streak with both recent releases and ambitious upcoming projects under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Following the release of Dhabkaaro and the growing buzz around Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. Apart from these, Sajid Nadiadwala is also gearing up for Baaghi 4 with Tiger Shroff, and many franchise movies and big-budget commercial projects are on the cards. His films are a wide mix of comedy, action, and family entertainment, which only strengthens his position as one of the most successful mainstream producers in Bollywood.

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