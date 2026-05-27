David Dhawan is the undisputed king of Bollywood musical comedies. His films are the perfect remedy to instantly uplift your spirits. We have curated a list of 10 iconic tracks from his colorful cinematic universe that will make your mood go wow!

1. Chunnari Chunnari – Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, 2026

The chartbuster that redefined the dance-pop of the ’90s, with Salman Khan and Sushmita Sen at the unforgettable California. With infectious beats, an iconic hook step, and vibrant vocals, this is the ultimate feel-good track. The new song is a trip down memory lane with David Dhawan’s trademark funky visuals, catchy beats, and all-out commercial energy. This revamped version of the chartbuster from Biwi No. 1 has become one of the most talked-about numbers in the film, with Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Pooja Hegde bringing their signature musical chaos.

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2. Oonchi Hai Building – Judwaa, 1997

Whether you’re busting moves to the original 1997 track or the 2017 reboot, this song is pure comic genius. Its quirky lyrics and energetic beats make it a quintessential Bollywood party anthem.

3. Tan Tana Tan Tan Tara – Judwaa, 1997

Another mega hit from Judwaa that is bound to get you on your feet. Its throbbing beat and fun dance moves are just right for the naughty, high-energy charm of the usual David Dhawan. With Salman Khan’s double-role comedy, the song is one of the most memorable Bollywood dance tracks of the 90s.

4. Soni De Nakhre – Partner, 2007

A breezy and upbeat Punjabi-style dance number with phenomenal chemistry between Salman Khan and Govinda. Its peppy tune makes it a staple at Indian celebrations and an instant mood-lifter.

5. Husn Hai Suhana – Coolie No. 1, 1995

The energy of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in this song is simply unmatched! It’s a fast-paced electronic beat with a vibrant 90s aesthetic and a track that will make you groove no matter how your day is going.

6. Main To Raste Se Ja Raha Tha – Coolie No. 1, 1995

Govinda and Karisma Kapoor’s goofy energy turned this song into a playful, tongue-in-cheek melody that is impossible to listen to without smiling. It is the perfect embodiment of David Dhawan’s larger-than-life, joyful storytelling.

7. Tujhko Mirchi Lagi – Biwi No. 1, 1999

This song is a guaranteed hit among fans. With its spicy lyrics and Anu Malik’s peppy composition, the song is sure to get any room charged up in an instant.

8. What Is Mobile No. – Haseena Maan Jaayegi, 1999

A funny, catchy number that showcases the comic genius of Govinda and Sanjay Dutt to perfection. Its offbeat lyrics and lively beats are a nostalgic joy ride.

9. Just Chill – Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, 2005

Sonu Nigam’s vocals and Himesh Reshammiya’s peppy, catchy composition are bang on with David Dhawan’s signature fun-loving vibe. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s song is the perfect mood booster when you need a reminder to let your hair down and take it easy.

10. Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai (Title Track), 2026

The title track of the film has the same larger-than-life commercial flavor as David Dhawan’s entertainers. The song samples “Ishq Sona Hai” from Biwi No. 1, going full nostalgia mode and bringing it back for the modern party feel.

From Govinda’s comic dance numbers to Salman Khan’s larger-than-life entertainers, David Dhawan mastered the art of mixing comedy with highly memorable music. His songs were not just fillers in films but cultural moments that continue to entertain audiences decades later.

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