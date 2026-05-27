Riteish Vilasrao Deshmukh is currently celebrating the success of his latest film, Raja Shivaji. Amid its ongoing theatrical run, the actor was honored with an award celebrating his contributions to Indian cinema, including both the Hindi and Marathi film industries. In a moment that celebrated Maharashtra’s pride, Riteish Vilasrao Deshmukh marked his presence alongside the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, and several prominent ministers and commissioners.

Honour On Vilasrao Deshmukh’s Birth Anniversary

What made the honor particularly meaningful was that it was presented on the birth anniversary of his late father, Vilasrao Deshmukh. The occasion added a deeply personal significance to the recognition, making the moment even more memorable for the actor.

The award also acknowledges Riteish Vilasrao Deshmukh’s efforts to bring recognition to Maharashtrian culture, roots, and rich history through cinematic works that not only leave an impact but also connect with audiences on an emotional level.

Raja Shivaji’s Record-Breaking Run

After Ved and Lai Bhaari, Riteish Vilasrao Deshmukh returned to the director’s chair with Raja Shivaji, a historical epic that became the first Marathi film to cross the ₹100 crore mark at the national box office. The film continues its run globally, crossing ₹114.8 crore worldwide. Beyond its scale and recreation of historical elements, the film connected with audiences through its portrayal of Maharashtra’s legacy and the story of one of India’s most revered warrior kings, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

With this recent felicitation, audiences are eager to see Riteish Vilasrao Deshmukh continue bringing culturally rooted and meaningful stories to the screen.

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