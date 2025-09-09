Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is setting new milestones for female-led superhero films in Malayalam cinema. Kalyani Priyadarshan must be beaming with joy, but she isn’t the only one adding feathers to her cap. It has surpassed Naslen’s Premalu and is inches away from achieving another massive feat. Scroll below for a detailed box office report!

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra Box Office Collection Day 12

According to estimates, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra earned 5.90 crores on day 12, all languages included. Along with Malayalam, it also witnessed favorable footfalls in the Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi belts. Compared to the last Friday of 7.65 crores, Dominic Arun’s directorial witnessed a 23% drop in box office collection on the second Monday.

The overall box office collection in all languages surged to 88.40 crores in 12 days. Including taxes, the gross total comes to 104.31 crores. Lokah Chapter 1 is made on a reported budget of 30 crores. It has raked in profits of 194% and gained the super-hit verdict at the Indian box office.

Take a look at the detailed box office breakdown (India net collection) below:

Week 1: 54.7 crores (8 days)

(8 days) Day 9: 7.65 crores

Day 10: 10 crores

Day 11: 10.15 crores

Day 12: 5.90 crores

Total: 88.40 crores

Beats Naslen’s Premalu in India

In 2024, Premalu became Naslen’s highest-grossing film worldwide, a mark that Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra recently crossed. The Malayalam romantic comedy concluded its domestic lifetime earning 76.10 crores. Kalyani Priyadarshan starrer has also surpassed it in India.

Only 12 crores away from another big feat!

Lokah Chapter 1 is only around 12 crores away from entering the 100 crore club. It will be yet another big success for the leads Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen. That’s not it; the superhero flick will also become the third Mollywood film of 2025 to hit a century after Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan (106.64 crores) and Thudarum (122 crores).

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra Box Office Summary Day 12

India net: 88.40 crores

India gross: 104.31 crores

Budget: 30 crores

ROI: 194%

Verdict: Super-hit

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 4: Just 24 Crores Away From Becoming Tiger Shroff’s #1 Post-COVID Grosser!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News