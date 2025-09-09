Tiger Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, Harnaaz Sandhu, and Sonam Bajwa starrer Baaghi 4 is fighting it out at the box office. There’s intense competition from Param Sundari, Saiyaara, The Bengal Files, and other ongoing releases. It is now only 24 crores away from achieving a massive post-COVID feat. Scroll below for a detailed day 4 report!

Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 4

According to the official figures, Baaghi 4 earned 5.40 crores on day 4. It is the leading choice of the audience, surpassing Param Sundari, War 2, and other rivals. A Harsha’s directorial maintained a decent hold on Monday with a 59% drop from 13.20 crore garnered on the opening day.

The overall box office collection in India reaches 42.54 crores after 4 days. According to the official update, Baaghi 4 is made on a budget of 80 crores, including P&A. So far, Tiger Shroff starrer has recovered 53% of the reported cost. Including taxes, the gross total surges to 50.19 crores.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown below:

Day 1 – 13.2 crores

Day 2 – 11.34 crores

Day 3 – 12.6 crores

Day 4 – 5.40 crores

Total- 42.54 crores

Baaghi 4 vs Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office

The action thriller has emerged as Tiger Shroff’s second highest-grossing film in the post-pandemic era. It is now chasing Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (66 crores) to steal the #1 spot. For that, Baaghi 4 needs to add 24 crores more to its kitty, which may take a week.

Take a look at Tiger Shroff’s box office stats in the post-COVID era:

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan – 66 crores Baaghi 4 – 42.54 crores Heropanti 2 – 26.5 crores Ganapath – 9 crores

Baaghi 4 Box Office Summary Day 4

Budget: 80 crores

India net: 42.54 crores

India gross: 50.19 crores

Budget recovery: 53%

