Tiger Shroff starrer Baaghi 4 opened well at the Indian box office, clocking double-digit scores amid strong competition at the ticket windows. A Harsha’s Hindi directorial debut is performing neck-to-neck with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Scroll below for the day 2 early trends!

Baaghi 4 Box Office Day 2 Early Estimates

It’s the survival of the fittest as there’s intense competition at the ticket windows. Sajid Nadiadwala’s production arrived in a direct box office clash with Vivek Agnihotri’s The Bengal Files. It also fights against Saiyaara, Mahavatar Narsimha, and Param Sundari for footfalls. Despite all the roadblocks, the action thriller remained the #1 choice of audience on Saturday.

According to estimates, Baaghi 4 earned around 8.50-9.50 crores on day 2. It has maintaine a decent hold despite intense battle, witnessing a slight drop compared to 13.20 crores earned on the opening day. The overall box office collection will land around 21.7-22.7 crores in 48 hours.

Here’s a day-wise box office breakdown at the Indian box office:

Day 1: 13.20 crores

Day 2: 8.50-9.50 crores (estimates)

Total: 21.7-22.7 crores

Sohum Shah’s thriller Crazxy enjoyed massive hype, especially after the massive success of the Tumbbad re-release. In its lifetime, Girish Kohli’s directorial earned 14.03 crores. In only 48 hours, Baaghi 4 has gone way past that mark.

It has also surpassed the total earnings of Badass Ravikumar (13.78 crores), Fateh (18.87 crores), and Emergency (20.48 crores).

Baaghi 4 vs Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Tiger Shroff made a cameo appearance in Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor’s Singham Again. His last film as a lead was Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, alongside Akshay Kumar. The sci-fi action film made an opening of 16.05 crores, but the mixed reviews spoiled the party. It earned 6.05 crores on the second day, taking its total to 22.57 crores.

Baaghi 4 may have surpassed the first two-day collection of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan by a slight margin.

