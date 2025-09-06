Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen starrer Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is officially a hit at the Indian box office. It is aiming to surpass the lifetime collection of L2: Empuraan and become the #2 Malayalam grosser of 2025. At this pace, that day will be witnessed soon! Scroll below for the day 9 collection!

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra Box Office Collection Day 9

As per Sacnilk, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra earned 7.80 crores on day 9. It is enjoying a tremendous run on its home ground, Malayalam. But along with that, the superhero flick is also roaring loud in other belts, including Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.

Including all languages, the net box office collection reaches 62.50 crores after 9 days. It is currently the 3rd highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2025. Kalyani Priyadarshan led film needs 44.14 crores more in the kitty to beat L2: Empuraan (106.64 crores) and gain the #2 spot. Including taxes, the gross total surges to 73.75 crores.

Check out the revised day-wise box office breakdown in all languages in India:

Day 1 – 2.7 crores

Day 2 – 4 crores

Day 3 – 7.6 crores

Day 4 – 10.1 crores

Day 5 – 7.20 crores

Day 6 – 7.65 crores

Day 7 – 7.10 crores

Day 8 – 8.35 crores

Day 9 – 7.80 crores

Total – 62.50 crores

What is the Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra budget?

Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen starrer is reportedly mounted at a cost of 30 crores. In 9 days, producers Sun Pictures have raked in returns of 32.50 crores. When converted into profit percentage, the ROI lands at 108.33%. The Malayalam superhero film is officially a hit at the Indian box office.

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra Box Office Summary Day 9

India net: 62.50 crores

India gross: 73.75 crores

Budget: 30 crores

ROI: 108%

Verdict: Hit

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Baaghi 4 Box Office Day 1 Morning Occupancy: Knocks Down Raid 2 & Every Single Bollywood Film Of 2025 Except 2!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News