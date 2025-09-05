Sivakarthikeyan and AR Murugadoss’ debut collaboration, Madharaasi, is now out at the box office. As of now, the morning shows all across the country have concluded, and initial word-of-mouth is already out. The good thing is that despite an underwhelming buzz, the film displayed momentum in the morning shows with an occupancy of over 40% in the original Tamil version. With this, it has surpassed the day 1 morning occupancy of Dhanush and Chiyaan Vikram’s 2025 releases. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Being the actor’s most expensive film, the action thriller was expected to clock a thunderous number on day 1, but it’s not happening now as the pre-sales were not up to the mark. However, the film has a chance to earn a fair to decent number at the Indian box office as the response in the morning shows has been better than expected.

Madharaasi registers good occupancy in day 1 morning shows

Thanks to the Eid-e-Milad holiday in Tamil Nadu, Madharaasi got a boost in the morning shows. In the original Tamil version, an average occupancy of 46% was registered throughout the country. This is a good start and has set the perfect stage for the film. If it picks up well during evening and night shows, it might exceed projections, which were revised due to below-par buzz.

Beats Kuberaa and Veera Dheera Sooran!

With such a morning occupancy of day 1 at the Indian box office, Madharaasi has surpassed Dhanush’s Kuberaa and Chiyaan Vikram’s Veera Dheera Sooran. For those who don’t know, Kuberaa registered a morning occupancy of 27% in the Tamil version, while Veera Dheera Sooran had an occupancy of 15% in morning shows.

The Telugu version of the Sivakarthikeyan starrer is decent with 23% occupancy. The Hindi version opened to a disastrous response with a morning occupancy of just 2% in day 1 morning shows.

Will Madharaasi cross the 10 crore mark?

Considering the holiday benefit and the initial momentum, Madharaasi might comfortably cross the 10 crore net mark at the Indian box office. However, since word-of-mouth is mixed, the film will not score a big total. Let’s see how it performs in evening and night shows.

