The Conjuring: Last Rites has finally arrived in Indian theatres after weeks of anticipation. Amid a couple of noteworthy Indian releases, this Hollywood biggie has grabbed all the limelight. Without creating any hoopla on social media, the film enjoyed genuine interest on the ground, which also translated into impressive footfall. Let’s find out how it fared at the Indian box office through day 1 pre-sales!

The supernatural horror film serves as the ninth and final installment of the first phase of The Conjuring Universe. Though early reviews have been mixed, it hasn’t affected the film’s hype a bit in India. Over the years, Conjuring has become a brand of horror in the country, enjoying a huge popularity in urban and semi-urban centres. This brand value has definitely benefited the latest biggie in advance booking.

The Conjuring: Last Rites does the unthinkable in national cinema chains’ pre-sales

As per the final day 1 pre-sales update, The Conjuring: Last Rites sold a whopping 2.27 lakh tickets in the national cinema chains (PVR Inox and Cinepolis). This is a crazy number for a Hollywood release, and with such numbers, it has registered 2025’s highest pre-sales at the Indian box office (national cinema chains). It surpassed Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava, which sold 2.23 lakh tickets for day 1.

Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning saw the second-highest opening day pre-sales for a Hollywood film in 2025. It sold 1.65 lakh tickets in national cinema chains. If a comparison is made, The Conjuring: Last Rites is ahead with 35.15% highest ticket sales, which is a massive difference.

Take a look at 2025’s top pre-sales in national cinema chains:

The Conjuring: Last Rites – 2.27 lakh tickets Chhaava – 2.23 lakh tickets Saiyaara – 1.93 lakh tickets Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning – 1.65 lakh tickets Baaghi 4 – 1.55 lakh tickets

Set for a roaring day 1 at the Indian box office!

With a solid response in pre-sales, a 15 crore+ net opening is locked for the latest Hollywood horror flick. The film might even cross the 18 crore mark. Everything depends on evening and night shows.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Madharaasi Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking: Tamil Nadu Witnesses 46% Less Collection Than Sivakarthikeyan’s Last Release

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News