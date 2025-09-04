We’re just a few hours away from the big release of Madharaasi. With this film, Sivakarthikeyan returns to the big screen after the grand success of Amaran. Considering the blockbuster success of Amaran, Siva was expected to set the Indian box office on fire with his follow-up project, but shockingly, that is not the real picture. In fact, the film is likely to open with over 50% less collection than Amaran’s day 1. Keep reading for a detailed prediction report!

The brand of AR Murugadoss suffered due to Sikandar’s failure

Director AR Murugadoss is returning to Tamil cinema after a long gap. His last directorial venture was Darbar, which was released in 2020. After such a long gap, Murugadoss making a comeback with Sivakarthikeyan was an exciting idea, but things changed after Salman Khan’s Sikandar. Due to the failure of Sikandar, the buzz of Siva’s film was impacted significantly as there was constant debate about Murugadoss’ outdated direction.

Suffered due to a lack of popular promotional assets

Apart from the abovementioned factor, Madharaasi has also suffered due to a lack of chartbuster songs or a solid trailer. Amaran had built good hype due to its hit songs like Hey Minnale and Uyirey. Also, its trailer was exciting. In the case of the upcoming Kollywood action thriller, there has been a lack of solid promotional assets, thus leading to an underwhelming buzz.

Reportedly, being the most expensive film of Sivakarthikeyan, Madharaasi was expected to gain traction on social media, which didn’t happen. Overall, the film has failed to create the expected buzz for itself despite the huge potential.

Madharaasi day 1 box office prediction

Considering all the factors, Madharaasi is clearly not in a good position. Due to the Eid-e-Milad holiday in Tamil Nadu, it will get some push through walk-ins, but still, it won’t take it anywhere close to its real potential. In the current scenario, the film is heading for a day 1 collection of 8-10 crore net at the Indian box office. It will score majorly in Tamil Nadu, and the contribution from all other regions will be minimal.

It won’t be a disastrous start, but it’s clearly disappointing considering expectations. Sivakarthikeyan tasted a thunderous opening of 21.4 crore net, and even his upcoming biggie was expected to repeat the same magic. Unfortunately, it is now likely to earn 62.61-53.27% less collection than Amaran.

