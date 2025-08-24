After Rajinikanth, Thalapathy Vijay, and Ajith Kumar, Kollywood is blessed to have a breed of actors with the potential to become industry superstars. One such actor is Sivakarthikeyan, who is on the right path to emerging as a big star. While his script choices have always been exciting, his box office growth has also been impressive, especially in the post-COVID era. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Post-COVID run of Sivakarthikeyan at the Indian box office

In the post-COVID era, the actor so far had six theatrical releases. It started with Doctor (2021), which amassed 69.36 crore net. It was followed by Don (2022), which earned 77.86 crore net. His Prince (2022) did a business of 27.47 crore net. Maaveeran (2023) managed to score 53.53 crore net.

Despite a clash with Captain Miller, Ayalaan (2024) did a business of 49.68 crore net. With Amaran (2024), Sivakarthikeyan got his highest-grossing film ever with a staggering collection of 220.05 crore net. Overall, with six films, the actor made a cumulative sum of 497.95 crore net at the Indian box office.

Take a look at the Indian box office collection of Sivakarthikeyan’s post-COVID releases:

Doctor – 69.36 crores

Don – 77.86 crores

Prince – 27.47 crores

Maaveeran – 53.53 crores

Ayalaan – 49.68 crores

Amaran – 220.05 crores

Total – 497.95 crores

Sivakarthikeyan to touch a major post-COVID milestone with Madharaasi

With a cumulative collection of 497.95 crores, Sivakarthikeyan needs less than 3 crores to touch the 500 crore net milestone at the Indian box office post-COVID. Madharaasi will achieve this feat on the opening day itself. Considering the decent buzz around the film, it is expected to do well at the box office, and hopefully, he will achieve more milestones with his upcoming biggie.

About Madharaasi

Madharaasi is an upcoming Kollywood action thriller scheduled to release on September 5, 2025. It is written and directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by N Srilakshmi Prasad under the banner of Sri Lakshmi Movies. Reportedly, it was made on a staggering budget of 200 crores.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Thalaivan Thalaivii Box Office Collection Day 30: Only 2 Crores Away From Becoming Kollywood’s 6th Highest-Grosser Of 2025!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News