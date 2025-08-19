Madharaasi is set to hit the silver screen on 05 September 2025. The action thriller stars Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role and is directed by AR Murugadoss. While it is now a Kollywood film, did you know it could have been a Bollywood project? Instead of Sivakarthikeyan, the film was once discussed with Shah Rukh Khan nearly a decade ago. These details were revealed to us by the director himself. Let’s take a dive into it.

What did AR Murugadoss reveal?

AR Murugadoss only narrated the protagonist’s character to Shah Rukh Khan, not the entire script, and the script wasn’t even finalized at that time. He said, “I narrated the protagonist’s character to Shah Rukh Khan sir. He liked it too. I didn’t tell him the full script. Back then, it was just in the idea stage.” This was reported by 123 Telugu as AR Murugadoss’ words.

The time period in which this occurred was the mid to late 2010s. He mentioned the time frame as “about 7–8 years ago.” The person instrumental in arranging their meeting was Ravi K. Chandran. The director also revealed that Shah Rukh Khan was interested in the project, saying, “SRK sir loved the character.”

However, the director himself decided to step away from the project at that point: “I felt the delay was very long. After that, I haven’t communicated with him. I didn’t follow up. Later, I moved on.” In short, the director essentially ghosted SRK.

Explaining why Sivakarthikeyan was chosen for the role now, Murugadoss said, “I felt Sivakarthikeyan had the proper flexibility in his body to do the role. I shaped the script in a way that fits Sivakarthikeyan.”

