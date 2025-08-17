Thuppakki is still one of Vijay’s most popular action thrillers, and fans have been patiently waiting for years to know if it would ever have a sequel. Director A.R. Murugadoss spoke up in a recent interview and confirmed that he had Thuppakki 2 in his mind even when he directed the first film. His remarks have made social media abuzz with hopes and speculations about Vijay possibly returning to essay his legendary character someday.

Murugadoss Reveals His Original Plan for Thuppakki 2

In a recent interview abp, Murugadoss revealed that he had originally thought about making a second part while shooting Thuppakki. He said, “Just 25 days after the release of 7aum Arivu, I began shooting for Thuppakki. At first, I only narrated the story of the first half to the producer and Vijay sir. It was only while filming the hospital scene that I told Vijay about the climax. After wrapping up each day’s shoot, I would go back to my room and write the next day’s scene. Even without much pre-production, the film became such a huge blockbuster hit, and that gave me a little pride.”

"#Thuppakki is the film which I want to do part-2 from my Filmography💥. The film ended in a halfway that @actorvijay went to vacation & i kept that intentionally for part-2🤞. Sathyan character also speaks that Dialogue👀"

The director continued, “ I already had the idea of creating a sequel. In the climax, Vijay’s character goes back to the army, while his family remains here. That ending was deliberately designed so that the story of what happens when he comes back on his next vacation could be told as the second part.”

Will Vijay Return to Cinema for Thuppakki 2?

Adding to the buzz is Vijay’s current situation. The actor officially announced his retirement from cinema last year, with Jana Nayagan, directed by H. Vinoth, being his final film. He is concentrating exclusively on politics and preparing for the 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly elections. Nevertheless, fans remain hopeful that he could return to films if something does not work out the way he wants in the 2026 assembly polls.

"I immediately went for #Thuppakki shoot as soon as #7AmArivu released. During shoot only written 2nd half & Climax. As Thuppakki became Blockbuster, i thought became master in Art. Even #Kaththi was done like that. Later it become negative for me"

Directors are already lining up with scripts in anticipation of his possible comeback. Titles like Leo 2 and The Code Part 2 are being discussed, and now Thuppakki 2 has joined this much-awaited list. Fans on social media X are thrilled. One wrote, “A sequel we’ve been waiting for! Thuppakki Part 2 could be epic —love that @actorvijay & #ARMurugadoss are already dropping hints, Can’t wait.” Another cheekily added, “Fans will love flop or hit from Vijay, but he didn’t care, he goes to what we hate in the World Politics.”

Fans will love flop or hit from Vijay but he didn't care he goes to what we hate in the World Politics 🙂 — AshwathKumar7 (@ashwath_kumar7) August 17, 2025

For now, the buzz around Thuppakki 2 is only growing louder, and Murugadoss’ comments have given fans the hope they were craving.

Check out the full interview with Director A R Murugadoss below:

