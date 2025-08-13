Ever since Coolie was announced with Rajinikanth in the lead and Lokesh Kanagaraj at the helm, fans have been buzzing with one big question – will this action entertainer be part of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU)? The LCU already includes hits like Kaithi, Vikram, and Leo, so any new film by Lokesh instantly sparks excitement.

What Did Lokesh Kanagaraj Say About Rumors Of Coolie Being Part Of The LCU?

In an interview with Bharadwaj Rangan, Lokesh confirmed that Coolie is not part of the LCU. He explained that it is a separate story with its own world and does not connect to the drug cartel or character arcs of the LCU films. He said, “This is another standalone film, which has nothing to do with my universe.”

For those unaware, Coolie is said to be set in the backdrop of gold smuggling, which is very different from the crime and drug-related themes of the LCU. This statement ends the hope of seeing Rajinikanth share the screen with Kamal Haasan or Vijay in the LCU. The film will arrive in cinemas on August 14, 2025, as a standalone action entertainer.

Fan Theories Keep Coolie x LCU Buzz Alive

Even after Lokesh’s clear statement, talks about possible LCU links have not stopped. The reason is the strong rumor that Kamal Haasan will allegedly lend his voice for an important part of Coolie, per 123 Telugu. Since Kamal’s role in Vikram was a key part of the LCU, this news has kept fan theories alive.

For now, Coolie is set to stand on its own, without ties to the larger cinematic universe. But with Rajinikanth’s screen presence and Lokesh’s track record of delivering high-octane action, it is already one of the year’s most awaited films.

Talking about the cast, Coolie features Rajinikanth in the lead role, with Shruti Haasan playing a significant part. The film also stars Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Aamir Khan, and Sathyaraj in important roles.

Check out the trailer of Coolie below:

For more such updates, check out Down South

Must Read: Kantara: Chapter 1 Producer Addresses Rumors Of The Film Being Cursed, Says “Whatever Misfortune Thing Happened…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News